This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates
The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading. The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.
