Shoot Like A Girl is wrapping up the 2022 Sea to Shining Sea Tour at Cabela’s in Glendale, Arizona this weekend for an interactive event that introduces women and their families to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Experience the state-of-the-art mobile gun range and join their certified female instructors as they share their extensive knowledge of firearms, archery, outdoor accessories and safety with guests while promoting confidence within shooting sports. New and experienced shooters and their families are invited to stop by the Shoot Like A Girl trailer in front of Cabela’s on November 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and November 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO