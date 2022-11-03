ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘We have nowhere to go’: The pensioners barely surviving on Ukraine’s front lines

The echoing crash of a shell landing nearby sends Luda’s pet dog scurrying into the makeshift shed that a neighbour made out of scraps of broken cupboards in an effort to provide shelter.But the people in this frontline town in northeast Ukraine just stare numbly at the sky, bracing for the next hit. It goes like this most days: they are marooned by bombed-out buildings.Another louder explosion cracks through the winter wind. The night shelling has begun.“Why are we still here? We don’t have any other place to go,” 77-year-old pensioner Luda says simply, as a pot of gruel...
AFP

US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds

The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda. 
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Vietnam struggles to break one of world's biggest coal addictions

Despite Vietnam's solar boom and ambitious climate targets, the fast-growing economy is struggling to quit dirty energy -- leaving one of the world's biggest coal power programmes largely intact. - Solar boom -  After China and India, Vietnam has the world's third-largest pipeline of new coal power projects. 
News On 6

Obama To Democrats: 'Sulking & Moping Is Not An Option'

The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The Tories concocted the myth of the ‘migrant crisis’. Now their survival depends on it

Britain exists in an imaginary state of crisis about immigration. Nothing soothes this anxiety – not facts, not real numbers of arrivals, not the distinction between migrants in general and asylum seekers in particular. In the past week alone, reports have emerged of illegally detained migrants at overcrowded centres falling ill, of underage sexual assault, and of others being dropped off in the middle of cities and promptly forgotten about. These appalling failures have occurred not because there are too many migrants, but because the government has broken its own asylum system.

