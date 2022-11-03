Read full article on original website
‘We have nowhere to go’: The pensioners barely surviving on Ukraine’s front lines
The echoing crash of a shell landing nearby sends Luda’s pet dog scurrying into the makeshift shed that a neighbour made out of scraps of broken cupboards in an effort to provide shelter.But the people in this frontline town in northeast Ukraine just stare numbly at the sky, bracing for the next hit. It goes like this most days: they are marooned by bombed-out buildings.Another louder explosion cracks through the winter wind. The night shelling has begun.“Why are we still here? We don’t have any other place to go,” 77-year-old pensioner Luda says simply, as a pot of gruel...
Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Archbishop Chrysostomos II dies at 81
Archbishop Chrysostomos II, the outspoken leader of Cyprus' Greek Orthodox Christian Church whose forays into the country's complex politics and finances fired up supporters and detractors alike, has died
Loss and damage: Fight over human harm, huge climate costs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It was a total loss — the type that is usually glossed over in big impersonal statistics like $40 billion in damage from this summer’s Pakistan floods that put one-third of the nation underwater. “We lost everything, our home and our possessions,”...
Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist's conviction
A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread protests in 2019
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
Vietnam struggles to break one of world's biggest coal addictions
Despite Vietnam's solar boom and ambitious climate targets, the fast-growing economy is struggling to quit dirty energy -- leaving one of the world's biggest coal power programmes largely intact. - Solar boom - After China and India, Vietnam has the world's third-largest pipeline of new coal power projects.
News On 6
Obama To Democrats: 'Sulking & Moping Is Not An Option'
The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and...
The Tories concocted the myth of the ‘migrant crisis’. Now their survival depends on it
Britain exists in an imaginary state of crisis about immigration. Nothing soothes this anxiety – not facts, not real numbers of arrivals, not the distinction between migrants in general and asylum seekers in particular. In the past week alone, reports have emerged of illegally detained migrants at overcrowded centres falling ill, of underage sexual assault, and of others being dropped off in the middle of cities and promptly forgotten about. These appalling failures have occurred not because there are too many migrants, but because the government has broken its own asylum system.
