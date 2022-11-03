FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

The annual New York City Marathon, which saw more than 50,000 runners begin in Staten Island and run 26.2 miles to the Central Park finish line, took place on Sunday, Nov. 6. Many celebrities and public figures come out each year to run alongside the other runners, often raising money for a charity or cause that's important to them, and this year was no different.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO