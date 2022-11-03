ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
ETOnline.com

The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More

This year's big October Prime Day event may be over, but you haven't missed your chance to save. Amazon's Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but many holiday discounts have arrived early to take advantage of now. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ZDNet

Black Friday tablet deals: Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is currently 50% off

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.
ETOnline.com

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
The Independent

Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops

November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
TechRadar

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything we expect

We're getting you up to speed on all this year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are on their way, so whether you're looking to pick up your first entry level rig or you're upgrading to the latest and greatest components, there are bound to be plenty of savings heading your way. The end of the month will bring out a wave of discounts, likely topping the record low prices we've seen throughout 2022 and offering up excellent value overall. However, knowing when to take the leap on a Black Friday deal, and when to wait for Cyber Monday, isn't always an easy decision.
The Independent

Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: The best early discounts, from air fryers to vacuums

Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is now just weeks away. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow...
Men's Health

Ring Doorbell Black Friday Sale 2022: Get Over 40% Off

THE LEAVES are falling, temperatures are dropping, and for online shopping, it can mean only one thing...we're getting closer to another Black Friday. Think: major discounts on furniture, decor, and even sales at major retailers like Lowe's, Walmart, and so on. That said, if there was ever a time to upgrade your home with new smart home gadgets and security, it's now—thanks to the early Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals currently happening.

