Carscoops
Electric Cars Are Affordable In China, But Remain Quite Expensive In Europe And The US
The world is racing toward electrification but EV prices do not fall accordingly in all segments. While the average electric SUV is a lot cheaper compared to six years ago, prices for the average EV have gone up, especially in the smaller segments. Also, the US and European markets are still lagging behind China in terms of EV affordability, with prices remaining significantly higher than ICE-powered equivalents.
Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. midterm elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...
Carscoops
GM’s EVs Will Qualify For Full Tax Credit Within Three Years
General Motors says its electric vehicles will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit recently revised as part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in the next two or three years. According to chief executive Mary Barra, the company’s EVs will initially be available for a $3,750...
China's exports shrink unexpectedly as global slowdown jolts demand
China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as surging inflation and rising interest rates hammered global demand while new COVID-19 curbs at home disrupted output and consumption.
Carscoops
BMW Partners With HERE To Enable Hands-Free Driving In The U.S. And Canada
BMW will use high-definition mapping from HERE to enable hands-free driving in the United States and Canada. HERE Technologies’ HD Live Map adds rich, accurate, and fresh layers of data to support a vehicle in knowing exactly where it is on the road and what road features lie ahead. It also includes lane-level data that serves as a redundant source of information to the on-board sensors, giving the system additional safety assurances.
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Starts At $89,050, A Whole Lot More Than The $69,900 Promised In 2020
Later this month, on November 15th, Lucid is going to unveil its new Air Pure trim that starts at $89,050 with shipping. The event, called In The Air and Beyond, will take place at Lucid’s Beverly Hills studio and will also mark the first deliveries of the Air Touring trim as well. The Touring and Pure represent new price levels that take on other electric vehicles like the Tesla and Mercedes more directly than Lucid has in the past.
Carscoops
The Tesla Roadster Is Not Even On Sale Yet It’s The Most Popular Electric Supercar Online
Zero-emission supercars and hypercars are already a thing, with more and more exotic vehicles adopting a fully electric powertrain. But what has the internet to say about them? A new study reveals the most popular EV supercars online, with the Tesla Roadster comfortably sitting on the top spot despite the numerous delays in the debut of its final production version.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail, Xpeng AeroHT Flies, And Tesla Says No To Aftermarket Tow Hitches: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Tesla user in the UK has found out that his Model X can no longer activate “Tow Mode” because the tow hitch he fitted isn’t sold by Tesla. Scott Helme says that his tow bar was installed by a “reputable company,” but that doesn’t matter to Tesla, with the carmaker saying that activating tow mode would be a liability for them. Making matters worse, Tesla’s own tow-hitch is out of stock, and the company is unsure when it will return. We’ve reached out to Tesla regarding this incident and will update this story if we hear back.
Carscoops
Stellantis Thinks Maserati Can Go On Its Own Like Porsche
When automakers get successful enough under a parent company, often times they’ll spin off into their own. Recent notable examples include Ferrari branching off from Fiat, Porsche from the VW Group, and Polestar from Volvo. Now, there’s a chance Maserati could join those ranks as well, according to a new report.
