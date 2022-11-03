ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

UNCP Rocket Team to compete in NASA Student Launch Challenge

By UNC-Pembroke
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0jQQ_0ixirNBO00
The UNCP Rocket Team has been selected to compete in the NASA Student Launch Challenge in Alabama in April 2023. Photo by UNCP

The UNC Pembroke Rocket Team was formed with a handful of students looking to hone their engineering and design skills.

Five years and several intercollegiate rocket competitions later, student participation––much like the seven-foot-long rockets they build––has taken off.

The team, led by captains Caleb Locklear and Hector Felix, more than tripled from eight members to a roster of 25. Enough to field two teams.

The team began competing in the First Nations Launch national rocket competition in 2018. This year, UNCP has been selected to compete in the NASA Student Launch Challenge hosted at Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center in April.

Student teams from 69 colleges and universities representing 25 states and Puerto Rico were selected.

“Last year, we began with three team members and ended with eight, but I guess winning prize money and awards changed that,” said Dr. Steven Singletary, physics professor and team advisor. “This year, we have 25 participants, with more students asking daily if they can participate.”

UNCP has a full NASA team, an FNL team, a social media team, a safety team, and a STEAM outreach team. They will also compete next year at the First Nations Launch competition in Wisconsin.

Students are currently working on the design and construction phase of a high-powered rocket capable of flying to an altitude between 4,000 and 6,000 feet.

Competition experiences have led to collaborations and networking with NASA engineers and major aerospace corporations such as Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin.

“They get to see someone who has gone through the process they are going through and what the end state can look like,” Singletary said. “It makes them want to work harder in their classes to be like the people they have met. I’m excited about both teams, as I think they will perform well. This is big because it proves that UNCP students can compete with the big boys.”

Locklear, who is enrolled in UNCP’s 3+2 dual engineering degree program, said the competitions provide a way to connect with a variety of engineers within the field of aerospace.

“It allows students to be set in a professional, career-related environment on campus to complete our objectives. Although I didn’t have aerospace engineering in mind, participating in these competitions has helped me understand what engineers must do concerning designing, building and writing reports,” Locklear said.

The UNCP Rocket Team members are: Lorenzo Romani, Roman Watson, Samuel Kauer, Mace Velarde, Ethan Phillippi, Joseph Cimadamore, Hector Felix, Seth Lowery, Riley Edwards, McLean Pait, Kendrick Oxendine, Micah Ferguson, James Foster, Sydney Allen, Alexis Velarde, Caleb Locklear, Bryan Martinez, Xander Amores, Jose Hernandez, Eric Schwartz, Taegyun Im, Savannah Watkins and Joanna Felix.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro native carries hometown spirit with him in U.S. Air Force

Small towns often get the short end of the stick. They’re given labels like “boring” and yet the implication is that people born in small towns never leave and never accomplish anything. Small towns with names no one recognizes are definitely underestimated, as are the people who live in or are from them. The problem here is that people seem to forget when they’re making jokes that everyone roots for the underdog and that sometimes, those who seem like they have the most to prove will be motivated to achieve all they can.
BLADENBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP recognizes distinguished alumni, Hall of Fame inductees

Four distinguished UNC Pembroke alumni were honored at the 54th annual Alumni Awards & Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This year’s recipients are Vanessa Gonzalez (Distinguished Alumni Award), Paul Willoughby Jr. (Outstanding Alumnus), Dr. Ethan Sanford (Young Alumni Award) and Dr. Kennedi Stewart Henry (Young Alumni Award). The late Hampton Brayboy and his wife, Pattie, were posthumously recognized during a special presentation. The ceremony was held at the Upchurch Auditorium at James A. Thomas Hall.
PEMBROKE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Direct Pack to build new facility, add 100 jobs in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Yet another Richmond County manufacturer is planning to expand and add new jobs. Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler announced Thursday afternoon that Direct Pack, Inc. will construct a new 200,000 square-foot building to house a PET — polyethylene terephthalate, a recyclable plastic used in packaging — wash line that “will process recycled PET bottles and thermoforms” bought from material recovery facilities from the Carolinas and Georgia.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Food Packaging Company opening in Rockingham providing 100 jobs

Direct Pack, Inc., a California-based maker of packaging for food products, will establish a manufacturing site in Rockingham that will serve its growing East Coast market. The company plans to invest over $20 million in the new facility, which will employ nearly 100 workers. “We’re having a phenomenal year,” said...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

United Way of Richmond County launches ‘Round Up!’ campaign

ROCKINGHAM — Did you know that rounding up your spare change is one of the many ways you can support United Way of Richmond County?. The organization kicked off its “Round Up!” campaign Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with participating businesses asking customers to round up their purchase total to the next dollar through the rest of the year, with the proceeds going to help support its 13 partnering agencies, according to Executive Director Michelle Parrish.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Boost in Bladenboro’s Beast Festival Attendance

The Beast Festival held in Bladenboro every year saw a considerable boost in attendance this year. Although the weather was cloudy and rainy, there were more vendors and festivalgoers than ever. This year during the opening ceremonies, one of the event organizers and County Commissioner, Charles Ray Peterson, recognized the...
BLADENBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy