Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Honda e:N2 Concept Unveiled In China, Could Preview A Future EV
Honda unveiled a new electric concept car in China, previewing its future production models. The Honda e:N2 Concept is a follow-up to the futuristic e:N prototypes unveiled last year, looking more refined and production-ready while incorporating the latest Honda Sensing 360 ADAS suite. According to the automaker, the concept was...
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
Carscoops
Tesla Mistakenly Installed Curved Export Mirrors On A Few Dozen Model S EVs
The recall of 40,000 Teslas due to potential loss of power steering assist might be making headlines, but there is also a smaller recall issued by the US automaker affecting 53 units of the 2021 Tesla Model S over “incorrect mirrors”. Those parts were intended for export vehicles but were accidentally fitted on US-spec Teslas.
Carscoops
Suppliers And Automakers Disagree On Inflation Reduction Act’s EV $7.5k Tax Credits
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) continues to be at the center of a debate among automakers, suppliers, and other parties. Now, new documents related to the act show that Ford and Toyota both called on the government to relax requirements inside of the law. That’s in direct opposition to the stance that some of their own suppliers have taken.
Carscoops
Cadillac Creates God Of War-Themed CT5 In China
Cadillac fans who are also gamers will be excited to learn that the automaker has partnered with Sony Entertainment to create a God of War-themed CT5. The design package precedes the November 9 release of the latest addition to the gaming franchise, God of War: Ragnarök, and the car is being offered by Cadillac China.
Carscoops
Caterham Introduces New Mid-Range Seven 340 With 170 HP 2.0-Liter Duratec Engine
Caterham announced today that it is bringing a new model to its lineup in Europe and Japan. The new Seven 340 will be powered by the 2.0-liter Duratec engine for more power and low-end torque. The new model will replace the Seven 275, which Caterham described as “immensely popular,” so...
Carscoops
Ford Australia Won’t Adopt A Fixed-Price Sales Model
Ford Australia is not expected to adopt a fixed-price sales model, even though the automaker will pursue such a strategy in some markets. As part of a significant shift in its business to a greater focus on electric vehicles, Ford has split its business into two distinct divisions. The first, Ford Blue, will focus on the company’s combustion engine vehicles while the second, Ford Model e, will focus on its fleet of electric vehicles.
Carscoops
Artist Imagines Exotic Hypercars Left To Rot In An EV Future
There is something intriguing about discovering precious objects that were abandoned for decades. This is the feeling that Italian 3D artist Dizzy Viper evokes with a new series of renderings depicting all sorts of modern-era hypercars left to rot, presumably in a post-apocalyptic EV-occupied future. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with...
Carscoops
A Base Kia EV6 Will Cost $14,600 More After Wind Trim Axed For 2023
Kia has decided that its EV6 all-electric crossover sedan can fly without its entry Light trim level for 2023. The change means that the new base price for an EV6 stands at $49,795 including delivery or $7,100 more than the outgoing base car. Combined with no available tax incentive for 2023 and the cheapest new Kia EV6 is some $14,600 more than it was in 2022.
Carscoops
2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron Shows Its Techy Interior, Could Pack 469 HP
Spy photographers have snapped the Audi Q6 e-tron on numerous occasions and now we’re finally getting a good look inside. While we’ve seen a few glimpses in the past, the latest spy photos reveal the electric crossover will have a trapezoidal digital instrument cluster and a freestanding infotainment system. The former resides behind a flat-bottom steering wheel that appears to be shared with the Q4 e-tron.
Carscoops
Tesla Has A 73% Share Of California’s EV Market But It Is Slowly Shrinking
Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market in California but its market share is slowly declining. New vehicle registration data from the California Energy Commission reveals that Tesla had a 73 percent share of California’s EV market from January to September. That’s down slightly from the 75 percent share it had in 2021 and the 79 percent share Tesla enjoyed in 2020.
Carscoops
100,00th Porsche Taycan Rolls Off Zuffenhausen Line, Only A Million To Go To Catch the 911
It took Porsche 18 years to build its 100,000th car, a 1968 911 “soft window” Targa police car produced in December 1966. But the four-door Taycan has hit that same century marker only three years after the first electric sedan rolled off the Zuffenhausen line, and despite having to battle Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortages.
Carscoops
2025 Porsche Boxster EV Spied Testing With Fake Exhaust
Porsche might not be rushing to electrify the 911, but it’s going all-in on the tech for the icon’s Boxster and Cayman little brothers. The current mid-engined sports cars will be replaced by an all-new pair of purely electric cars in late 2024, and we’ve just caught one testing for the first time.
Carscoops
Alpine Confirms Another Two EVs Set To Arrive After 2026
Alpine announced a further expansion to its future EV-only range after 2026, with the addition of two new models set to be positioned in the midsize and large segments, joining the already-confirmed trio of upcoming EVs. The French company didn’t reveal the bodystyle type of the new models, but it...
Carscoops
Legoland Florida Shows How It Built A Full-Size, 320,000 Brick F-150 Lightning
Although a full-scale Lego car is no longer that surprising, the builds we’re used to seeing are just that: cars. Normally the province of tiny supercars and the like, building a full-size pickup out of Lego is another story altogether. The team at the Legoland resort in Cypress Gardens,...
Carscoops
BMW Says It Wants Design Controversy As It Drives Up Sales
BMW has no intention of toning down its current design language, noting that courting controversy is an important plan for it to try and boost sales. The designs of new BMW models have come under fierce criticism in recent years and the styling of the all-new XM has raised a lot of eyebrows. However, during a recent interview with Car Sales at the U.S. launch of the new 7-Series and i7, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said it wants its vehicles to get people talking.
Carscoops
Genesis Electrified GV70 Coming To LA Auto Show, Enters Production Next Month
Genesis has announced plans to showcase the Electrified GV70 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Set to go into production in Montgomery, Alabama this December, the Electrified GV70 will be the first Genesis model built in the United States as well as the first Genesis made outside of South Korea.
Carscoops
Solid State Batteries Still A Decade Away, Battery Company Boss Claims
Solid state batteries could really change the EV game, we’re told. They’ll be lighter, safer and charge faster, and if you listen to some carmakers’ claims, they could be on sale in around five or six years. But now the boss of one battery tech company says...
Carscoops
New BMW Models In Australia Now Have A Five-Year Warranty
All new BMW models sold in Australia now come with a five-year, unlimited-kilometer warranty, replacing the three-year unlimited-kilometer warranty that was previously offered. The new warranty scheme took effect from November 1, 2022 and BMW Group Australia has also extended the validity period and offered the new warranty to customers...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Has Sold Out All Of Its Cars Through Mid-2024
While most consumers are worried about the economy and rising inflation, Lamborghini is enjoying its most successful year to date and things won’t slow down anytime soon. The Italian car manufacturer sold 7,430 vehicles in the first nine months of this year and is on track to exceed its 2021 sales record of 8,405 units. Unsurprisingly, the Urus remains Lamborghini’s most popular model with some 4,834 units sold this year.
Comments / 0