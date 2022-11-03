OSHKOSH, WIS. — As state assembly candidate Lori Palmeri knocked on the doors of old Victorians here last Sunday, Ben Wikler stood beside her and watched. There wasn’t much to see, at least to the casual observer: At each stop, Palmeri recited what’s known as a “mobilization” script, a brief exchange with likely Democratic voters to ensure they have a plan to cast their ballots. But to Wikler, chair of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party, there was much to glean. How was Palmeri presenting to voters? What was her energy like? Did anyone mention her criminal record, a legacy of an impoverished upbringing...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO