Read full article on original website
Related
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut...
Wisconsin governor's race shatters spending record
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending. That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election. The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported. Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.
This Democrat Has Less Than A Week to Save Democracy
OSHKOSH, WIS. — As state assembly candidate Lori Palmeri knocked on the doors of old Victorians here last Sunday, Ben Wikler stood beside her and watched. There wasn’t much to see, at least to the casual observer: At each stop, Palmeri recited what’s known as a “mobilization” script, a brief exchange with likely Democratic voters to ensure they have a plan to cast their ballots. But to Wikler, chair of Wisconsin’s Democratic Party, there was much to glean. How was Palmeri presenting to voters? What was her energy like? Did anyone mention her criminal record, a legacy of an impoverished upbringing...
America's best high school mascot lives in Wisconsin
I'm JR Radcliffe and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning. The weather today will deteriorate after yesterday's festival of sunshine, with showers likely in the afternoon (maybe even thunderstorms), despite a high still near 67 degrees. Winds will get increasingly gusty into the weekend, and high temps will dip into the low 50s on Saturday before a nicer day Sunday.
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’
Wisconsin is one of the states that could decide the future fate of American democracy on Election Day. In the race for Senate, the Trump loyalist and Big-Lie pushing incumbent Ron Johnson is currently in a tight race with Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Johnson will not even commit to accepting the results of the election. Ali Velshi speaks to Barnes and learns why he thinks Ron Johnson’s Big Lie behavior “just goes to show you just how low he'll go.”Nov. 5, 2022.
Comments / 2