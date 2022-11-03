ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Dwyane Wade Is Standing Up For His Trans Daughter. His Ex-Wife Doesn’t Approve

By CT Jones
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Kl5Y_0ixiokXa00

Dwyane Wade is firing back at his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, who claimed that the former NBA star was using their daughter’s transition to profit off potential brand deals and partnerships.

The now-estranged couple share two children together, including 15-year-old Zaya Wade . On Tuesday, Funches-Wade filed a petition asking a judge to block Zaya’s official name change, citing potential pressure from outside forces and an alleged desire from her ex-husband to make money off of her. But in an Instagram post Thursday, Wade denied all of Funches-Wade’s allegations and said his former partner was an “absent parent” who was centering herself “without regard to her children.” (He wrote it in the notes app so you know it’s serious.)

“Zaya is not that same 3 year child anymore and she’s screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother! No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them,” Wade said Thursday. “This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!”

Representatives for Wade and Funches-Wade did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment.

Wade’s statement comes as part of an ongoing battle between the former spouses and their daughter Zaya Wade . Married in 2002, Wade and Funches-Wade were together for five years before their separation in 2007. In the process of their divorce, the two began a lengthy legal battle over issues of defamation and custody until Wade, a full-time player in the NBA at the time, was granted sole custody of both of his children in 2010.

“This court finds that [Siohvaughn Wade] has embarked on an unstoppable and relentless pattern of conduct for over two years to alienate the children from their father, and lacks either the ability or the willingness to facilitate, let alone encourage, a close and continuing relationship between them,” a portion of the ruling read .

Zaya, 15, came out in 2020 as transgender and has since become an outspoken advocate for queer rights and education for kids and teens in the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this year, Wade filed a court petition to legally change Zaya’s name and gender markers, which Zaya has been using socially since 2020. While Wade said he informed Funches-Wade as a “courtesy,” she filed an additional petition on Tuesday, claiming Wade was using Zaya’s transition as a way to make more money and implying the teenager might be under pressure from the social nature of her life. Funches petitioned the judge to make Zaya wait until she was 18 to change her legal name, which she called the “age of majority.”

“Given Petitioner’s high-profile status as a professional athlete, our children’s lives have been highly publicized,” Funches-Wade said in the filing. “Petitioner has appeared on national television shows and in media reports regarding our child’s name and gender change. I am concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age and also of the uncontrollable consequences of media exposure i.e. cyber bullying, statements and/or pictures taken out of context of our child, and unwanted spotlight focused on our child.”

According to Wade, the former NBA star gave Funches-Wade several opportunities to connect with Zaya about her transition, but she refused.

“I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE!” Wade said. “I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family.”

Since Zaya came out as transgender, Wade and his current wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have made concerted efforts to publicly support her and her journey. At a Time100 Summit earlier this year, Wade spoke out against anti-transgender legislation and expressed how, even though he holds some fears about what his daughter’s openness and bravery could expose her to, he’s proud that Zaya has always known what she wanted.

“I went years without telling my chef that I don’t like cilantro on my burger—as an adult, it took me years to have the confidence to say that,” Wade said. “My daughter, at eight years old, had the confidence to say ‘This is who I am. This is who I want to be.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 5

True Live
2d ago

But how will this young male aka male/female deal in the real worlds enviroments with his future alone. The shielding is during more harm than allowing the boy to experience what reality really is. Changing names, body features and excetra want erase the original being as it was intended. He will die a male.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman

If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
blavity.com

Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah

On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 25, Slams Rapper As ‘Entitled’ For His Previous Low Child Support Payments

50 Cent, 47, may brag about living large, but his son Marquise, 25, says the “In Da Club” rapper should be embarrassed by how little he was paying in child support. The rapper’s son slammed his Grammy-winning dad as “entitled” in an Oct. 10, 2022 Instagram post, where he also mocked his pop by offering him $6700 (or one child support payment) in exchange for an entire day of his time.
wonderwall.com

Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news

There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Wants To Meet Maralee Nichols & The Baby She Shares With Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian, 38, wants to get to know Maralee Nichols, the woman who recently welcomed a son, Theo, with her ex and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The reality star, who was unaware of Maralee and Tristan’s romance until Maralee was expecting the now 11-month-old, wants her daughter True, 4, and three-month-old son to “get to know” their siblings, which includes Prince, 5, whom Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig, even if the latter was conceived while she was still in a relationship with the basketball player. “Khloe wants her kids to have a loving and communicative relationship with their two other brothers even though they do not have the same mothers,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

90K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy