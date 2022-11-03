ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Martyn’s Law’: mother of Manchester Arena victim says safety measures delayed

By Mark Brown
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwWu1_0ixinHAq00
Figen Murray lost her son Martyn in the Manchester Arena bombing. Photograph: James Speakman/PA

Figen Murray, who lost her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett in the Manchester Arena bombing, said she wanted now to look forward and make sure the same mistakes never happened again.

Speaking outside Manchester magistrates court shortly after publication of Thursday’s inquiry report, Murray said: “Today we have learned about the failings of the emergency services. There’s no denying these failings led to a loss of life but I’m not here to play the blame game.

“What is important from this day forward is to learn from these mistakes so that they don’t happen to anyone else in the future.”

On Thursday, the inquiry’s chair, Sir John Saunders, delivered a scathing report on the response of the emergency services, and said significant aspects of the response on 22 May 2017 “went wrong”.

Murray is campaigning for “Martyn’s Law”, a series of changes that would boost security at public venues.

“Despite the apparent government support that I have been promised, this much needed law appears to be consistently delayed,” she said.

“Had Martyn’s Law been in place that night, we now know that precious lives would have been saved. We cannot turn the clock back, but for every passing day that today’s recommendations and Martyn’s Law are not in place is yet another day where all of our safety is at risk.”

Stuart Murray, Martyn’s stepfather and a GP, said the inquiry report showed that people had been let down: “I’ve sat and I’ve listened,” he said. “And now we have the evidence. It is absolutely disgraceful that large corporate companies can make money by cutting back on basic first aid measures which have been proven to save lives.”

Kim Harrison, a solicitor speaking on behalf of 11 families, said the report confirmed “everything we feared about the catastrophic failings of the emergency services”.

She added: “So many failures happened on that night it is impossible to list them all here. This damning report sets out in meticulous detail how the emergency services lacked preparedness, planning, communication, resources, equipment. Almost everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.”

“It is totally unacceptable that members of the public were left seriously injured and dying in the street for what must have seemed an eternity. It is clear that the so-called golden hour after the attack was utterly squandered by the catastrophic response of the emergency services.”

Survivors who were among the closest people to the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, when he detonated his device said they felt they were “left to die” by emergency services.

Sisters Janet Senior, 64, and Josie Howarth, 66, from Knottingley, West Yorkshire, were waiting for their nieces at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.

Senior recalled: “We were injured in the foyer for about an hour with no help coming at all and that time will forever haunt me.

“Josie was slipping in and out of consciousness and I was worried she was going to die. I felt so alone, so helpless, so afraid. We were left waiting for what seemed an eternity.

“People were dying around us. I can still hear the sounds of all the people around wailing in agony and calling desperately for help. Over time, that calling out faded and people stopped calling out.

“I can remember thinking, as more time passed, ‘Nobody is coming for us. We’re being left to die’.

“There were too many chiefs, not enough doers.”

The law firm Hudgell Solicitors is preparing civil claims for more than 150 survivors from the attack.

At a briefing after publication of the report, emergency service officers all said they accepted the report’s findings, admitted failings and offered unreserved and wholehearted apologies.

Nothing could approach the emotions felt by survivors or the families of those who died, they said.

Lucy D’Orsi, the chief constable of British Transport Police, said she had walked through the arena the previous night and Thursday morning. “I felt terribly emotional,” she said. “I felt really angry and hugely disappointed around the delivery on that night. But … I absolutely know today we are in a different position, we would respond more effectively.”

Related: Who were the Manchester Arena victims who might have lived?

Stephen Watson, the chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said his emotions on Thursday were pretty raw. “I personally feel so very strongly for the families we let down,” he said. He felt a combination of “real sadness, real disappointment, an element of being ashamed … But also a real, genuine determination to make sure that this never happens again.”

Dave Russell, Greater Manchester’s chief fire officer, echoed those sentiments: “I do feel saddened and I do feel ashamed,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester Arena victim John Atkinson could have survived attack

The family of a Manchester Arena bombing victim have said he was "totally failed at every stage" after a report found he might have lived but for flaws in the emergency response. Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was likely that the emergency services' "inadequacies" had prevented 28-year-old John...
The Guardian

Aaron Carter was the millennium’s bubblegum bad boy – and the victim of a rapacious music industry

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
The Guardian

The moment I knew: ‘Being with Lola felt instinctive – like breathing’

Lola and I were in our early 20s, and we’d been together for about three months. It had become routine for us to crisscross Melbourne, travelling between Lola’s place in Northcote in the inner north and to my base in Bayside in the southern suburbs. To see each other we needed to sit for stupid lengths of time in Melbourne traffic.
The Guardian

French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
The Guardian

Margaret Herrington obituary

My mother, Margaret Herrington, who has died aged 75, was a literacy tutor and academic who promoted a better understanding of dyslexia. She started working life as a lecturer in further education colleges in Leicester, but spent much of her early career (1977-90) as an adult literacy tutor on the tough estates in the city. She combined this with setting up adult literacy conferences and courses in the Midlands.
The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
The Guardian

Charity seeks home for kitten that is neither male nor female

A homeless kitten has stunned vets at a UK animal charity, being the first cat they have seen that is neither male nor female. Hope, a 15-week-old tabby and white cat, was originally thought to be female when it was admitted to the Cats Protection rescue centre in Warrington, but vets found no external sex organs.
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy