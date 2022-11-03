ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Hey Laramie, Here Are Some Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas

After a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, potatoes, those yummy cranberry sauce, and all your other Thanksgiving sides, it can be hard to STUFF anything else in your tummy. But dessert lovers, such as myself would argue that it's not Thanksgiving without the desserts. The sweet stuff is just as important as the main course.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!

Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
buffalobulletin.com

Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red

CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Police Department Welcomes New Chief

The Laramie Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of their new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, according to a release sent out this morning. Chief Browne began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department. Over the...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

LCCC breaks ground on its new RAC center

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County Community College students help break ground for the new Recreation and Athletics Complex (RAC) renovation and expansion center Tuesday. Trustees, along with those students and officials, helped ring or rather hammer the new project in. Laramie county community college’s recreation and athletics...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.

Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

THIS Is The Scariest Place On The UWYO Campus

Have you ever been to the University of Wyoming's Knight Hall? If you have any businesses with the registrar's office, or maybe the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, Knight Hall is the place to go. But... you have to be as brave as a KNIGHT to be there at...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores

Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors

It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
CHEYENNE, WY
