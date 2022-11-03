Read full article on original website
Hey Laramie, A Booksale Is Happening This Weekend
Another book sale is happening and it will be the perfect time to get your holiday gifts for the bookworms in your life! Or maybe for yourself as well. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale this weekend!. Starting from Friday, November 11,...
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
Hey Laramie, Here Are Some Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas
After a big Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, potatoes, those yummy cranberry sauce, and all your other Thanksgiving sides, it can be hard to STUFF anything else in your tummy. But dessert lovers, such as myself would argue that it's not Thanksgiving without the desserts. The sweet stuff is just as important as the main course.
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU
Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department announces graduation of 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy class
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is happy to announce that the 2022 Fall Citizen’s Police Academy class has graduated. CPD leadership attended the graduation ceremony with family and friends to thank each participant for dedicating the past five weeks to gaining a better understanding of how CPD officers work to protect the community.
Look! Downtown Cheyenne Is Ready For The Holidays!
Have you made your way down to the Downtown Depot since the clock struck midnight on November 1st? Well, we're going full-blown into the holiday season. Or, at least, we have some pretty lights on the Downtown Depot Plaza. The lights have been hung gently with care and now the holiday season can begin.
buffalobulletin.com
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red
CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
Laramie Police Department Welcomes New Chief
The Laramie Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of their new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, according to a release sent out this morning. Chief Browne began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department. Over the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCCC breaks ground on its new RAC center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County Community College students help break ground for the new Recreation and Athletics Complex (RAC) renovation and expansion center Tuesday. Trustees, along with those students and officials, helped ring or rather hammer the new project in. Laramie county community college’s recreation and athletics...
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
Tons Of Live Entertainment This Weekend In Cheyenne. Full Weekend Events.
Hello November. We've made it to the 11th month of 2022 and there we're still going strong with tons of events happening this weekend. And if you're a huge fan of the holidays, good news, while you're out this weekend, you can mosey down to the Depot Plaza and see the lights. If you were lucky to see it last night with the snow, it was definitely a pretty sight.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
THIS Is The Scariest Place On The UWYO Campus
Have you ever been to the University of Wyoming's Knight Hall? If you have any businesses with the registrar's office, or maybe the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, Knight Hall is the place to go. But... you have to be as brave as a KNIGHT to be there at...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores
Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
Look! Here’s A List Of All The Cheyenne Events For November.
Can you believe we're going into November? Where has 2022 gone? We're getting to the part of the year where we're going to sneeze and it'll be mid-January. So, if this is the time of the year that you really like, take a breath and enjoy as much as you can. It's going to fly by.
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Downtown Cheyenne Restaurant Closes Its Doors
It's always sad when you see a business struggling in our community, and finally having to shut its doors. Capital Quisine, who had been vocal over the past year of struggles with their business, announced via their social media account that they're going to be closing. The current owners took...
