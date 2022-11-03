Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Peace Out Skincare Gains $20 Million Investment
Peace Out Skincare has gained a minority investment, to the tune of $20 million. The brand, which has sold more than 50 million of its acne dots to date, has gained its first outside investment. The firm 5th Century Partners invested $20 million in the brand, which will go toward building out personnel as well as retail expansion and new categories.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Over the five years since its inception, Peace Out said it has become the...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue forges partnership with tech institute in India
Purdue University is partnering with a leading research university in India to launch a dual-degree master’s program in semiconductors. The partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras intends to ramp up skilled talent for the next generation of the microchip workforce. Officials from both institutions recently signed a...
Tech layoffs and hiring freezes, including at Meta, Amazon
Facebook parent company Meta is planning to lay off employees this week, according to reports from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. No numbers have been shared, but reports say those layoffs could be significant and expected by the end of this week. It comes as Amazon announced...
Comments / 0