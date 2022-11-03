ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, Jenks Compete On The National Stage With Playoffs In Sight

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Two Green Country schools are in the national spotlight as they wrap up the last weekend of the high school football regular season.

The Bixby Spartans are hosting the Jenks Trojans in a nationally-televised broadcast.

Coaches say the game is exciting since both communities are close to each other and a lot of the athletes have grown up playing against each other. Both Jenks and Bixby are reigning state champions, which became attractive for ESPN executives.

“We like to go around the country and feature what makes high school football special,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN. “This was the perfect match-up to show.”

A sold-out Spartan Stadium awaits the massive match-up. Bixby has won 58 straight games.

“I think our kids are preparing for Jenks and getting ready for that game,” said Loren Montgomery, Bixby's head coach. “Anything else is really a distraction to them.”

This is not the first time either program has been televised nationally. Both coaches are preaching similar messages to their teams.

“It’s the same message, just covering a few more distractions than we would normally have,” said Keith Riggs, Jenks head coach.

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m on ESPN 2.

