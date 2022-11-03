Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
CDTA STAR provides free transport to polls
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will offer STAR customers free transportation service to and from polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. CDTA will provide free trips within our five-county service area election sites for STAR customers on Election Day. STAR...
WRGB
Early voting ends; General Election mere days away
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
WRGB
"Open Data" portal launches as part of transparency commitment from NYS Inspector General
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York Inspector General announcing major changes in what she says is an overall state effort to provide insight and transparency in state government. New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang announced Friday her office has started publishing all of the letters and...
WRGB
Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
WRGB
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
WRGB
Governor candidate Howie Hawkins brings Green Party platform to Albany appearance
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Meanwhile there is a third party candidate in the New York governor's race who may sound familiar if you follow politics. Howie Hawkins will be on the Green Party line. Hawkins spoke in Albany Friday night at the Social Justice Center on Central Avenue. The...
WRGB
Halloween weekend enforcement tickets more than 11,000, 189 for impaired driving
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This year's Halloween weekend saw as many as 189 people arrested for impaired driving across the state and more than 11,000 tickets were given overall. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee worked to keep New Yorkers safe with an enforcement campaign that targeted speeding and...
WRGB
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
WRGB
As you change your clock, check your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — W set our clocks back an hour tonight!. And fire fighters say daylight saving is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Some smoke detectors have a ten-year long battery, so it's a good time to dust...
WRGB
From catapult to compost: Bethlehem residents recycle their jack-o-lanterns the fun way
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Families in the town of Bethlehem had the opportunity to get rid of their Halloween jack-o-lanterns in a fun way, Saturday. They were able to smash those pumpkins with sledgehammers, and also catapult them into small bits and pieces -- all in the name of composting.
Comments / 0