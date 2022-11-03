ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRGB

CDTA STAR provides free transport to polls

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will offer STAR customers free transportation service to and from polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. CDTA will provide free trips within our five-county service area election sites for STAR customers on Election Day. STAR...
WRGB

Early voting ends; General Election mere days away

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
WRGB

Halloween weekend enforcement tickets more than 11,000, 189 for impaired driving

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This year's Halloween weekend saw as many as 189 people arrested for impaired driving across the state and more than 11,000 tickets were given overall. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee worked to keep New Yorkers safe with an enforcement campaign that targeted speeding and...
WRGB

Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
WASHINGTON STATE

