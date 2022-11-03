SPOILER ALERT: The story below reveals major plot points from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 finale. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wrapped up its fifth season tonight and while a lot has changed for June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), the season ends in ways similar to how it began. When viewers first meet June, she is torn apart from her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and the life they shared with their daughter Hannah— a scene that’s imitated in the Season 5 finale. June and her daughter Nichole board a train for an unknown future in Hawaii as Luke is arrested by the authorities. His...

