Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Livestock Roundup
The National Pork Board is leading one and collaborating on two grants receiving a total of $155 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding. The three grants are part of the $2.8 billion awarded to 70 selected projects in the first round of funding for the program.
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand
OMAHA, Neb. — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and...
Agriculture Online
USDA awards $223 million to expand meat processing capacity
Trying to create “more, better and new markets” for U.S. producers, the Agriculture Department awarded a total of $223 million in grants, loans, and loan guarantees to expand meat and poultry processing capacity, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. Increased competition would support farmer income, said the USDA.
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
straightarrownews.com
Experts warn of ‘meat recession’ as beef supply shrinks; prices to rise
In an Instagram post, online meat delivery company Good Ranchers warned consumers that “a meat recession is knocking and supply is about to be tight” as beef supply continues to shrink. According to The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the number of cattle moving from pasture into a feedlot to be conditioned for slaughter in September fell 4% nationwide year-over-year. In certain areas, such as Kansas, the drop was as high as 11%.
seafoodsource.com
USDA to buy up to USD 25 million of wild-caught shrimp
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is purchasing up to USD 25 million (EUR 25.1 million) of Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic wild shrimp, U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) said in a press release. Graves said the move will provide relief to Louisiana’s shrimp industry, which has faced several...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
UNICA: Sugarcane processing up in early October
UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced sugarcane processing by mills in the south-central region of the country was up significantly during the first half of October. Ethanol production and sales were also up during the period. Mills in the region processed 27.69 million metric tons of sugarcane during...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Seaboard buys hog farms, inventory from The Maschhoffs for $58 million
Seaboard's pork segment has acquired hog inventory and hog farms in central United States from The Maschhoffs, LLC for total cash consideration of $58 million, the company disclosed Tuesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Seaboard says these additional farms will increase the pork segment's sow base, resulting in less reliance on third-party hog suppliers.
agupdate.com
Look to dairy risk managment
Going back almost 100 years, the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States. The legislation evolved to meet the needs of its modern-day constituents – farmers and consumers. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. And now work on the next farm bill has started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic, weather and beyond.
beefmagazine.com
Cattle market update
In the 14 weeks from mid-July to mid-October, the volume of feeder cattle in the combined weekly cattle auction summary was up 19.7 percent year over year, an increase of over 66,000 head. As expected, larger summer volumes resulted in smaller volumes for the fall. The feeder volume the past two weeks has been down by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Feeder volumes are expected to be smaller through November.
What The USDA's Beef Grades Actually Mean
Not all meats and fish that line the grocery store aisles are created equal. There are nuances in the language on the packaging of, for example, meat and eggs. Examples include organic, free-range, cage-free, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free. Not to mention the baseless words like the term "natural" which is used freely by producers and isn't regulated by the USDA. The same confusion is present when choosing cuts of beef.
Comments / 0