sheltonherald.com
New international bridge aims to help Laredo remain No. 1 port
Already the No. 1 land port in North America, Laredo is expected to further solidify its position and see substantial trade growth according to local leaders thanks to the planned addition of a second international railway bridge which held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, Oct. 31. The $100 million project is being entirely funded by Kansas City Southern.
Republic of the Rio Grande exhibit to open Saturday at Laredo museum
Laredo is one of the few places in Texas that has flown seven flags over its history, with most of Texas instead flying six flags. The reason for the added flag is that for a short while, Laredo was part of its own independent nation named the Republic of the Rio Grande.
City seeking submissions for 20th Annual Laredo Poetry Festival
The City of Laredo is seeking submissions for the 20th Annual Laredo Poetry Festival from local students and adults alike. The theme for this year’s festival is “Living on the Border.” However, submissions on any topic will be accepted. Poems must be original or they will be...
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University. “I...
Laredo CBP officers seize $18.6M in meth
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $18,600,000 in street value. “Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of...
AEP gives $25K for STEAM program at Imaginarium of South Texas
The AEP Foundation has contributed $25,000 to the Imaginarium of South Texas, the only children’s museum in Laredo. The funds will be used to underwrite the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) program as the museum moves to a new location. The Imaginarium of South Texas offers STEAM...
Affidavit: Man used a knife to cut his wife following argument over him drinking
A man used a knife to cut his wife in the forearm following an argument over him drinking, according to Laredo police. Jose Roberto Jaramillo-Gutierrez, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A stabbing was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of...
Laredo College nursing program earns another No. 1 ranking
Laredo College continued to receive prestigious accolades for its nursing program as it was ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Texas by registerednursing.org for the fourth straight year. The latest honor comes just six months after the Laredo College Associate Degree in Nursing program was ranked the No. 1...
