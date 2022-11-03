ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KSLA

Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Clean up is underway in Hughes Springs following the storms that came through Friday night. This morning, some gathered for a time of prayer at a church in town. “It’s really overwhelming. We’re normally on the other end, sending people out, so to see it...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
scttx.com

U.S. 96 Near CR 4350 Scene of Major Two-Vehicle Crash

Emergency personnel with multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist those involved i the incident. Center Fire Department personnel utilized Jaws-of-Life to help emergency medical services personnel extricate the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos,...
TENAHA, TX
KSLA

Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
SHREVEPORT, LA
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

MISSING: Former Marine from Ga. traveling through the area may be in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - John “Matt” DeFoor, 33, of Georgia, hasn’t been seen in more than a week. His family says his silver 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup was found at an apartment complex on E Egan Street in Shreveport, perhaps during his return trip between Georgia and Canton, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says DeFoor left Covington, Ga. on Oct. 24 headed to Canton. He was last known to be there on Oct. 25.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County. Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724. Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather

UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are photos of damage at the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter:. Here’s photos of the Hughes Springs municipal building taken by KETK’s...
NEW BOSTON, TX
CBS19

2 hospitalized following shooting on Wiley College campus

TYLER, Texas — Two people were taken to local hospital following a Sunday morning shooting on the campus of Wiley College in Marshall. According to the college, witnesses said during a brief altercation, a person, who is not a student at the college, went to a vehicle to retrieve a firearm. They then returned to the gathering and "opened fire on the crowd.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy