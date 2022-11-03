Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner
Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
hcmc-tn.org
Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation to Host Seventh Annual Casino Night Presented by HAT Law Firm
Paris, TN – — The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation will host its seventh annual Casino Night fundraiser after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. This year’s event is in a whole new location with a new look, feel, and fun!. The event presented by HAT...
WBBJ
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
z975.com
A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)
Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
radionwtn.com
Pancake Day Draws Steady Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–A steady stream of pancake-lovers kept volunteers busy at the annual Carl Perkins Center Pancake Day Thursday. The annual event is one of the center’s main fundraisers and is held at the First Baptist Church. In photo, from left, Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson, Sheriff’s Investigator David Andrews and Police Department Investigator Jeramye Whitaker display their talents at the grill. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
KFVS12
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
WBBJ
Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
Several Ky. school districts to close because of spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts announced they’ll be closed or having non-traditional instruction in the coming days due to a high number of influenza cases. Several school systems in Western Kentucky — including McCracken, Crittenden and Ballard — are among the closures. McCracken is expected...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Long Term Recovery Group receives $250,000 investment from United Way
MAYFIELD — The Mayfield community is still building back almost a year after the devastating Dec. 10 tornado. Thanks to a $250,000 investment from the United Way, some survivors will get much-needed relief. According to a Friday release, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County teamed up with the United...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/22 – 11/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire
Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
thunderboltradio.com
Local Sports: Friday, November 4
In the final game of their regular season, the Westview Charger football team defeated Houston County 61-0. Westview Coach Jarod Neal said it was an unfortunate matchup…. The Chargers achieved their goals for the night…. Meanwhile, Westview will face KIPP-Memphis at home tonight in the first round of the Class...
