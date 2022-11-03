ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

radionwtn.com

2022 Winners Announced At Annual Obion County Awards Dinner

Union City, Tenn.–It was a big night in Union City last night as the 2022 winners were announced by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Corp. at its annual banquet held at Discovery Park of America. Emcee was Art Sparks, chairman of the Joint Economic Development Corp., with the...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
z975.com

A 3 Year Old Wanted A Hug From An Ostrich At The Tennessee Safari Park (Video)

Most of us have been to a Safari Park at some point in our lives, right?. If you haven’t and don’t know what one is, there are a place where you take your vehicle and you drive through this wide-open land that has exotics animals roaming around freely. Before you pull your vehicle in, you will purchase some buckets of food to feed the animals. It’s fun for the whole family especially the kids. The animals will walk right up to your open, stick their head in your car and eat right out of the bucket.
ALAMO, TN
radionwtn.com

Pancake Day Draws Steady Crowd

Paris, Tenn.–A steady stream of pancake-lovers kept volunteers busy at the annual Carl Perkins Center Pancake Day Thursday. The annual event is one of the center’s main fundraisers and is held at the First Baptist Church. In photo, from left, Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson, Sheriff’s Investigator David Andrews and Police Department Investigator Jeramye Whitaker display their talents at the grill. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases

The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot

PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7

PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
PADUCAH, KY
WSMV

Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Mayor Gerrell, Commissioner Griffith Honored As They Retire

Paris, Tenn.–It was an emotional evening as Paris Mayor Carlton Gerrell and Commissioner Gayle Griffith bid adieu after decades of service to the city commission. Both Gerrell and Griffith are retiring from their posts. Griffith has served 29 years on the commission, having been elected in 1993. He served ten years as Vice Mayor. Gerrell has served 12 years on the commission and was elected Mayor in 2014.
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Local Sports: Friday, November 4

In the final game of their regular season, the Westview Charger football team defeated Houston County 61-0. Westview Coach Jarod Neal said it was an unfortunate matchup…. The Chargers achieved their goals for the night…. Meanwhile, Westview will face KIPP-Memphis at home tonight in the first round of the Class...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TN

