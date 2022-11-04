ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp news - live: Rihanna fans react to Savage x Fenty show spot as Depp appeals Amber Heard verdict

By Chelsea Ritschel and Peony Hirwani
Rihanna has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.

It was first reported by TMZ that the actor would appear in the fashion show, set to air on Prime Video on 9 November.

The Independent has confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits.

The news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.

As a result of the June ruling, which concluded the six-week trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

The details of the former couple’s marriage, and each moment of the lengthy trial, also played out on social media, where fans followed along with intense scrutiny.

Follow along with the latest updates below.

