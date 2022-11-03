Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Selena Gomez’s Mom Reveals Why She and the Actress Haven’t Seen Her Upcoming Documentary
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez is not quite ready to relive certain parts of her life. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Only Murders in the Building actress' mom, Mandy Teefey, revealed that she and her daughter have "both agreed" not to watch her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
Selena Gomez Had A Major Crush On Another Disney Star
Before there was the celeb dating app Raya, there was the epic 2000s Disney dating pool. At the time, Selena Gomez, aka the queen of Disney channel, dated fellow teen sensation Nick Jonas. But it turns out, even before that, the Wizards of Waverly Place star was holding a torch for another Disney star. During a Nov. 2 interview with Variety, Gomez said that her new documentary, My Mind & Me, will include details about her childhood celebrity crush on... Cole Sprouse.
Britney Spears Addresses Selena Gomez Instagram Drama
Britney Spears has clarified that her recent Instagram post, in which she received backlash from fans for judging other women, was not directed at Selena Gomez. “Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves," she started per Page Six. "What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music !!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.
Selena Gomez Has Us Feeling All Kinds of Nostalgia After Posting THIS on Her Instagram
Selena Gomez just made a sentimental stop at Waverly Place in New York City, and it has us feeling all kinds of nostalgic. Singer and actress Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight for quite some time. She is currently starring in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her various songs have been chart toppers time and time again. However, before Selena Gomez was performing to sold out crowds, she was playing the lovably rebellios Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.
Selena Gomez on Her Hopes for New Doc ‘My Mind and Me’: “I Would Consider Myself the Luckiest Girl if I Could Help Just One Person”
Gomez's Apple TV+ project follows six years of her life and mental health struggles in a film that the star says she won't watch again: "It was painful and beautiful, but I don't need to visit that anymore." Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional...
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children
In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opens up about how her bipolar diagnosis may inhibit her ability to carry her own children in the future. After visiting with a friend who is trying to get pregnant, Gomez said she broke down in tears: Due to the two medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder, she says she “likely” won't be able to carry children of her own, writes Rolling Stone's Alex Morris.
Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her Breakup With Justin Bieber in New Documentary
Apple TV+ released its hotly anticipated documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Friday—a project that covers many of the recent issues in Gomez’s life, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis and recovery. The film also covers some old issues that keep coming up again: specifically, her long-ceased relationship with Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez releases 'My Mind & Me' single ahead of documentary
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer and actress released the song "My Mind & Me" on Thursday. In "My Mind & Me," Gomez explores her struggles with mental health and celebrates being able to share her story and connect with others. "My...
Selena Gomez Opens Up About ‘My Mind & Me’ on Emotional New Single
Selena Gomez opens up about her mental health struggles on her autobiographical new single “My Mind & Me,” the title track to the singer’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary. “Wanna hear a part to my story / I tried to hide in the glory and sweep it under...
Who Is Selena Gomez’s Best Friend Raquelle Stevens? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Selena + Chef’ Star
A forever friendship! Selena Gomez knows she can count on her inner circle, including bestie Raquelle Stevens, no matter what. “I think what I’ve learned over my journey specifically — and by the way, it’s been up and down — you guys have been my friends for over a decade now so you understand those […]
Go Behind the Scenes of Selena Gomez’s Rolling Stone Cover Shoot
For the first time ever, Selena Gomez appears on the cover of Rolling Stone, with a stunning shoot and intimate interview in our December issue. In the story, the musician, activist and Only Murders In The Building star opens up about her journey with bipolar disorder, battling the tabloids, the strength she’s found in turning thirty, and much more. Photographer Amanda Charchian shot Gomez in Culver City, CA, in September, as the superstar donned Wolford, Louise Olsen, Sidney Garber and more. Take a look behind-the-scenes above.
Selena Gomez Wasn’t Sure She Was Ready To Tell This Story
She’s wrestled with bipolar disorder, life-threatening illness, and tabloid hell. Now, she’s opening up about all of it in incredible ways. S elena Gomez has a lot of baggage. She says this is true both “literally and figuratively,” and she says it while I am rolling my own literal baggage across the threshold of her Los Angeles home, having first rolled it past the security gate, then up the verdant hill, then along the glimmering pool, before depositing it in a sort of glam room with a flowery rug and a view of the patio through open glass doors. By this point, I may be perspiring a bit. Gomez hugs me anyway, then scurries off down a hallway to confer with a young woman about the air conditioning. When she returns, she plops into a white leather salon-style chair and launches into a tale of how, just prior to my arrival, she’d been eating an acai bowl only to realize that “my entire face was purple.” The general vibe here is clear: We are human. We perspire. We get food stuck to our faces. We have baggage. Welcome.
Selena Gomez says she wrote 'Lose You to Love Me' in 45 minutes: 'I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of'
Selena Gomez's new documentary "My Mind & Me" was released on Apple TV+ on Friday. In the film, Gomez reflected on her No. 1 song "Lose You to Love Me" and the pain that inspired it. "I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing...
Watch an exclusive clip from Selena Gomez's new mental health documentary
At the height of her fame, actress and singer Selena Gomez hit the lowest of lows in her struggle with mental health. The 30-year-old is now sharing an unfiltered look into her inner turmoil in a new documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me." Shot over six years, the documentary,...
