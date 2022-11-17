ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch Purdue Boilermakers Basketball Live in 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCYif_0ixieZzj00

The Purdue Boilermakers are synonymous with the Big Ten Conference, and they hold the most championship wins. After 24 victories, the team is well-established as the one to beat. After all, this is a team that’s sent more than 30 players to the NBA. That said, there’s still room to grow.

The Boilermakers have never actually clinched an NCAA Championship, although they’ve come close. Matt Painter has been head coach since 2005 but hasn’t taken the team to a Final Four yet. The Boilermakers have come close, especially in 2019 when they finished in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2000.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. You don’t need it to watch the Boilermakers. Instead, you can stream the majority of their games, as long as you have a streaming service that supports the Big Ten Network , FS1, or CBS.

Watch the Purdue Boilermakers Live Games Here

Where can you stream almost all of the Purdue Boilermakers games?

Streaming Service Price Free Trial
Sling TV * $40+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ Yes
YouTube TV $64.99 Yes
*Our preferred service

What channels show Purdue Boilermakers games?

The Big Ten Network will air the majority of Boilermaker games, but a few will be shown on CBS and FS1. There are plenty of live TV streaming services with that particular combination of channel lineups with affordable monthly costs, such as FuboTV , Sling TV , YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM , or Hulu + Live TV . You can watch at home with a streaming box, or you can follow the action from your mobile device if you’re on the go.

Watch Purdue Boilermakers games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWa2P_0ixieZzj00
Sling
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $40 31+ No
Sling Blue $40 41+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

One of the best options for streaming the Boilermakers games is Sling TV . Not only is it more affordable than the rest, with a starting price of just $40, but it’s customizable, too. You can add the Sports Extra add-on for just $11 per month to gain access to the Big Ten Network, among several others. Sling Orange caters more to NCAA football than pro, but if you want the best of both worlds, just sign up for the Sling Orange & Blue package for just $55 per month.

You can even get half of your first month for a limited time. It’s not quite a free trial, but it’s inexpensive enough that you can try out Sling TV for yourself and decide whether you want to keep paying for it. If you’re not home to catch the game, every streaming package also includes 50 hours of DVR for free.

Watch the Purdue Boilermakers Live Games Here

Other ways to watch the Purdue Boilermakers live this season

Purdue Boilermakers 2022 schedule

You can find the full Purdue Boilermakers schedule here on ESPN.com.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm updates injury status for RB Devin Mockobee entering Week 13

Devin Mockobee, star Purdue running back, exited last week’s game against Northwestern on the opening drive and coach Jeff Brohm is still unsure of Mockobe’s status for the upcoming week. There is no official statement on what the injury is but it was suggested it was either a head injury or concussion.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?

The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Devin Mockobee exits game following opening drive vs. Northwestern

Star Purdue running back Devin Mockobee exited Purdue’s game against Northwestern early in the Boilermakers’ opening drive. It’s hard to tell what happened to Mockobee, thought the FS1 broadcast stated officials made him exit the field, making one assume it’s something to do with a head/concussion injury.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow?

Diego Morales might have easily clinched the Secretary of State race, but his future is clouded by allegations of 2018 voting improprieties reminiscent of another Indiana elections chief convicted of voter fraud. Lawyers and election experts — including the special prosecutor who handled former Secretary of State Charlie White’s case in 2012 — expressed doubt […] The post Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset

The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare

At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

11/18/22 Julie Meyers

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death. Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near…
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern school board elects new K-12 director

The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees voted Nov. 9 to approve Steve Loser as Director of K-12 Initiatives. The position will be funded through an Indiana Dept. of Education Explore, Engage, and Experience (3E) Grant. Loser will oversee the implementation of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a community...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital

A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy