Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
TODAY: Election Day arrives in Las Vegas for midterm races
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
news3lv.com
Nevada state websites restored after brief outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's state websites, including those for the Secretary of State and Department of Motor Vehicles, are running again after a brief outage Tuesday. The Nevada Department of Administration said there was an inbound network connectivity issue, which caused state-hosted websites to go down. Service was...
news3lv.com
Questions arise after non-US citizens receive mail-in ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cesarina De La Cruz and Consorcia Castellanos said they were shocked to receive voter ballots in the mail for this year's midterm election. "She said she was excited, but she said she thought, oh that's weird, I'm not a citizen of the country, and they're asking me to vote," said De La Cruz, with the help of her sister to translate.
news3lv.com
Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
news3lv.com
Buttigieg stumps for vulnerable Nevada Dems as campaigns make final push
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With just one day left of a long, divisive, and expensive campaign season, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his way to Nevada to stump for Nevada’s vulnerable Democrats. Speaking to energetic crowds of supporters and volunteers at various events in Henderson, East Las...
news3lv.com
Nye County says it won't hand-count ballots until polls close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
news3lv.com
What you need to know before Election Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 2022 mid-term election is rapidly approaching. After months of debates, rallies, and campaign ads, in two days, we'll find out what the people of the silver state want. There are a couple of critical races and items on this year's ballot, starting with the...
news3lv.com
Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
news3lv.com
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period
Now is the time to choose a Medicare Advantage plan that gives you access to the care you need. Medicare Annual enrollment is happening now through December 7. We want to make sure you have the information you need to make the best choice for you. And when comparing Traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage you could save up to 40% on your personal health care costs.
news3lv.com
Sweet cat Ra available for adoption at Nevada SPCA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ra is a sweet 12-year-old cat who is looking for a new forever home. Lori Heeren, executive director of the Nevada SPCA, joined us to share the details on how you can adopt.
news3lv.com
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
news3lv.com
Skip the DMV line during the holidays by going online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that the holidays are here, which means long lines anywhere you go, including the DMV. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reminds residents who don't need in-person services to conduct their business online. The Nevada DMV said the combination of unnecessary office...
news3lv.com
Health District alerting public of increase in RSV, other respiratory viruses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza continue to rise in Nevada and throughout the United States, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding area residents to take steps against the spread of those illnesses. Respiratory viruses typically spread during the winter,...
news3lv.com
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Comments / 0