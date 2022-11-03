FBI says it has 'credible information of a broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey

Read full article on original website
Philippine prisons chief accused of ordering journalist murder
Philippine police accused Monday the country's prisons chief of ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist, whose death sparked international alarm. Bantag and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito Villamor Palana, one of the prison inmates who allegedly passed on the kill order to Escorial.
Former MoviePass executives face fraud charges
MoviePass's former CEO and the leader of its former parent company have been indicted on securities fraud charges for deceiving investors on the sustainability and profitability of the company's movie-a-day subscription model, according to a Department of Justice release on Friday. J. Mitchell Lowe, previous CEO of the movie ticket...
How the law enforcement response to the Uvalde massacre unfolded as children made chilling 911 calls from inside
On the day of the Uvalde massacre, fourth graders Khloie Torres and Miah Cerrillo, surrounded by the bodies of classmates and their teacher at Robb Elementary School, whispered but managed to speak clearly and politely to a 911 operator. "Please hurry," Khloie, who -- along with Miah -- would survive...
Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones
Before she became one of America's most-decorated Special Olympics athletes, before the made-for-TV movie and the shared stages with actor Denzel Washington and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Loretta Claiborne was a great-granddaughter -- of one Anna Johnson. Johnson died mysteriously after the 1969 race riots in Claiborne's hometown...
Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist's conviction
A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread protests in 2019
The US midterm election for dummies
Two years since US President Joe Biden was swept to power in one of the most fraught elections Washington has witnessed, all eyes are on the next nationwide vote. - US voters decide every two years who gets the majority in both chambers of Congress -- and whether the president will get any new policies passed or if the opposition will be able to frustrate the agenda.
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
How Barack Obama Is Encouraging People to Vote on TikTok
Barack Obama came to a surprising place to urge more people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and that's TikTok. The former president of the United States took to the popular streaming platform with a series of videos in which he and familiar TikTok creators talk about why people should go out and vote, tagged with #CreatorsForGood.
As countries convene at climate summit in Egypt, reports show the world is wildly off track. Here's what to watch at COP27
As global leaders converge in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for the UN's annual climate summit, researchers, advocates and the United Nations itself are warning the world is still wildly off-track on its goal to halt global warming and prevent the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Over the next two weeks,...
How rare rose collectors save some flowers from extinction
When you think of roses, you may not think of them as rare. You can easily find commercially grown roses at your local florist or even at the grocery store. But when it comes to unique heritage roses, there is a world of collectors and preservationists working hard to keep them alive amid numerous challenges including commercial trends, disease, pests and climate change.
