Miami Beach, FL

Future Buys Waterfront Mansion In Miami Beach For Over $16 Million

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Future has been racking up enough cash to buy himself a glorious mansion in Miami Beach.

According to a report The Real Deal published on Wednesday, November 2, the Grammy award-winning rapper purchased a seven-bedroom home on Allison Island. The 7,250-sqaure foot home includes eight bathrooms, staff quarters, media room, a detached guest house, a pool and cabana, 75 feet of water frontage, an elevator that leads to a rooftop terrace and a three-car garage. Future's new home was listed at $19.9 million but the "Wait For U" rapper managed to get an 18% discount and only paid $16.3 million.

Pluto copped the home from Laurent and Pascale Ouazana. His latest grand purchase came after Future sold the publishing rights to his catalog to the investment firm Influence Media Partners. The deal reportedly resulted in an 8-figure paycheck.

His new mansion is located nearby Lil Wayne's Miami Beach crib, which is currently listed for a cool $29 million. Back in 2018, Birdman also put his Palm Island, Fla. mansion up for sale for $15.5 million. He ended up selling the home in 2020 for $10.8 million.

Future isn't the only rapper who's relocated. His friend Drake sold his infamous YOLO Estate in Hidden Hills in L.A. The estate included one mansion and two smaller homes next door. After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford bought the smaller half of the property , there were numerous celebrities who were interested in buying the main house like Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner. However, he ended up selling the home to someone else for $12 million.

See all the beautiful photos of Future's new home now .

