Idaho State Journal
'Picasso & Pie' to be held at Senior Activity Center Wednesday
POCATELLO — Please join us for our first "Picasso & Pie" on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Diane Bilyeu, vice president of the Senior Activity Center Board, said: “We have many local treasures in Pocatello, and George Wise is definitely one of them. Displaying his art is an honor, and we would like the public to come and view it and have a piece of pie at the same time.”
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta now at a new location, with an expanded menu
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta restaurant is now serving its classic Tex-Mex food at a new location in Pocatello. The new location, at the corner of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road, has been open since May, according to owner Nick Garcia, but will host an official ribbon-cutting next week.
Idaho State Journal
Zausch, Robert Francis
Robert Zausch Francis Zausch Robert Francis Zausch, 84, Pocatello, passed away, November 2, 2022. Robert was born on December 24, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At age 2 his family moved to California, which was the start of his pioneer lifestyle out West. Robert enlisted in the Marines in 1956, and received a medical honorable discharge. In 1960, Robert married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Stanley. They had 4 children; Matthew Zausch (deceased), Patrick Zausch, Daniel Zausch, and Lauretta Horn (Edward), and 4 grandchildren; Jessica Southwood, Christina Zausch, Jeffrey Zausch, and Samuel Sumstine (deceased), and several great grandchildren. As a young man, Robert obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering, and was a pioneer in the semiconductor industry when AMI began operations in San Jose, CA in 1966. He spent the next 38 years employed with AMI, and retired in 2004. In 1970, Robert moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho to open the new facility for AMI. He was a devoted family man and was very active in the community. In true pioneer spirit, Robert was instrumental in starting the Pocatello organized softball league. He believed in supporting higher education and was a large donor to the ISU Bengal Foundation for decades. In addition to this, he also found time to go bowling every week, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and snowmobiling. Later, Robert got into pitching horseshoes and became a world champion, and was instrumental in bringing the World Horseshoe Tournament to Pocatello in 2004. In retirement, he and his wife Kathy spent most of their time camping at Devil Creek Reservoir. They loved being a part of the retirement community there and formed lifelong friendships with their fellow campers. Robert will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 11AM in the St. Anthony Chapel - Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services Tuesday and Monday, November 14th from 6-8PM in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Burial will follow services in the Mountain View Cemetery (54W). In lieu of flowers, Robert requested donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, as they were a tremendous help when he was young. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
Mobile Morgue Trailer donated to Bannock County Coroner's Office
Thanks to a generous donation from the Greater Idaho Healthcare Coalition, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office is now the proud owner of a Mobile Morgue Trailer. The trailer will be used regionally as a deployable asset for large-scale incidents that require a mass casualty morgue. Coroner Torey Danner saw a need for a mass-casualty morgue during the Downard Funeral Home investigation. With limited resources in East Idaho, his office had...
eastidahonews.com
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
eastidahonews.com
Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year
IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
HS FB scores 11/4: Highland, Poky's seasons with losses in state quarterfinals
FOOTBALL Mountain View 30, Highland 24 Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7 The Thunder scored on a 68-yard pass from Hunter May to Garrett Keller, but that's where the good news stopped for Pocatello, which went 5-5 this season. Minico 28,...
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Idaho State Journal
City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek
The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man arrested in connection to numerous vehicle burglaries
POCATELLO — A second man has been arrested in connection to a string of September vehicle burglaries in Pocatello. Trevor John Taft, 30, has been charged with felonies for burglary and criminal possession of a financial transaction card, court records show. Chubbuck police responded to reports of a burglary...
Idaho man killed in crash on I-84 near Burley
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that killed one man early Friday morning on Interstate 84 east of Burley. Police said the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday near mile marker 206.5 in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man died at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash. Police said he drove off the roadway and overcorrected when his pickup truck rolled off the median. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
idahofreedom.org
School districts like Idaho Falls 91 should be held accountable for electioneering
In 2018, the Idaho Freedom Foundation worked with state lawmakers to pass the “Public Integrity in Elections Act.” The law is specifically designed to prevent government entities from using public money to advocate for the passage or defeat of a bond or levy or to support or defeat a candidate for election.
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
'We're not a very good football program': ISU drops 43-3 decision to UC Davis
Ian Hershey is a phenomenal kicker. He hasn’t had many opportunities to prove it this fall, but he’s one of the better ones in the conference, a freshman with a huge leg and quiet confidence. When he signed with Idaho State last winter, he instantly became one of the team’s best acquisitions. We could go on and on with superlatives. Hershey is a lot of great things. But when he becomes one of the Bengals’ best players for a game, like he was in ISU’s...
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck man gets plea deal for drive-by shooting
POCATELLO — A man who was arrested after he fired four shots into a home from a moving car has reached a plea agreement. Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for discharging a firearm into an occupied building, court records show. In exchange, felonies for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of attempting to intimidate a witness and a persistent violator enhancement will be dismissed.
