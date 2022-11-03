Robert Zausch Francis Zausch Robert Francis Zausch, 84, Pocatello, passed away, November 2, 2022. Robert was born on December 24, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At age 2 his family moved to California, which was the start of his pioneer lifestyle out West. Robert enlisted in the Marines in 1956, and received a medical honorable discharge. In 1960, Robert married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Stanley. They had 4 children; Matthew Zausch (deceased), Patrick Zausch, Daniel Zausch, and Lauretta Horn (Edward), and 4 grandchildren; Jessica Southwood, Christina Zausch, Jeffrey Zausch, and Samuel Sumstine (deceased), and several great grandchildren. As a young man, Robert obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering, and was a pioneer in the semiconductor industry when AMI began operations in San Jose, CA in 1966. He spent the next 38 years employed with AMI, and retired in 2004. In 1970, Robert moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho to open the new facility for AMI. He was a devoted family man and was very active in the community. In true pioneer spirit, Robert was instrumental in starting the Pocatello organized softball league. He believed in supporting higher education and was a large donor to the ISU Bengal Foundation for decades. In addition to this, he also found time to go bowling every week, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and snowmobiling. Later, Robert got into pitching horseshoes and became a world champion, and was instrumental in bringing the World Horseshoe Tournament to Pocatello in 2004. In retirement, he and his wife Kathy spent most of their time camping at Devil Creek Reservoir. They loved being a part of the retirement community there and formed lifelong friendships with their fellow campers. Robert will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 11AM in the St. Anthony Chapel - Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services Tuesday and Monday, November 14th from 6-8PM in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Burial will follow services in the Mountain View Cemetery (54W). In lieu of flowers, Robert requested donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, as they were a tremendous help when he was young. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO