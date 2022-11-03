ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD official says armed man is fatally shot by officers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officers shot and killed an armed man who had just fired at another man, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting happened at 11:30 a.m. outside a bodega in the Bronx, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Plainclothes detectives working on an unrelated investigation were sitting in an unmarked police car when they saw a man double-park a Lexus outside the bodega, Essig said. The man, who is 29, went inside the store and started fighting with a 21-year-old man, the chief said.

The 29-year-old man stabbed the younger man and then ran out of the store, Essig said at a news conference at the scene. The younger man chased after the 29-year-old and fired a gun into the Lexus, Essig said.

Two detectives fired at the gunman, striking him. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Essig said.

The 29-year-old man fled the scene and was found in a barbershop, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Essig said no bystanders were injured. Police did not immediately release the names of the two men involved in the altercation or of the detectives.

