Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, was acquitted of all counts Friday at a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. The jury in...
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
Hong Kong court upholds veteran journalist's conviction
A Hong Kong journalist has lost the appeal against her conviction over making false statements in obtaining information for her investigation of a violent attack during the widespread protests in 2019
