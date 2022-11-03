Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State vs. Winthrop: Stream, broadcast info, Big Ten schedule
College basketball is back on Monday night and Penn State is opening its second season under the coaching of Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are home in the Bryce Jordan Center for the start of the new season as the hope of a long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is as real as it has been in a long time. Penn State will host Winthrop to break in the new season. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and Winthrop is coming off a 20-win season. Penn State is 6-0 all-time against members of the Big South, but this...
Post Register
US men win gold at 3x3 AmeriCup, Jimmer jumper clinches win
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmer Fredette now knows what it’s like to win a 3x3 gold medal with USA Basketball. He’s hoping it’s the first of many.
Post Register
Mackay student to play in bowl game
The high school football season may have ended, but Mackay High School sophomore Graisyn Chandler plans to stick with his football conditioning for a few more months to stay in shape for the Dec. 30 Dream All-American Bowl game. Graisyn accepted an invitation to play in the game at SoFi...
Post Register
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed.
Post Register
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
Post Register
Dicker's FG on final play lifts Chargers past Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted the Los Angeles Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday. Dicker also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at...
Post Register
Mixon scores 5 TDs, Bengals dominate Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI (AP) — A homemade sign hanging high in Paycor Stadium advised fans to “ Stay Calm and Let Joe Cook.”. The message surely was a nod to quarterback Joe Burrow, who usually stirs the pot for the Cincinnati Bengals. But it was another Joe who did most of the cooking against the Carolina Panthers.
Post Register
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it.
Post Register
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls into 3A semifinals
REXBURG- Wind. Snow. Cold. Hits sting a little more. Eyes strain to see. Hands struggle to hold the ball. Playoff football played in snowy conditions measures a team’s toughness both mentally and physically. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, they used it to their advantage as they defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies 48-21 to advance to the 3A state playoff semifinals.
Post Register
American Wright scores 9th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his ninth goal of the season, spurring Antalyaspor's comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon Sunday in the Turkish Super League. Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı's...
Comments / 0