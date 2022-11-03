ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

WFAA

Cook Children's enacts 'disaster code' as RSV cases surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — As an early spike in RSV cases rages on, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and other children’s hospitals across North Texas say they're overwhelmed. During a press conference with several doctors Thursday, Cook Children’s Senior Vice President and Chief of Communications,...
FORT WORTH, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Medical City McKinney Among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery

McKinney – Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards. Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades® for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Judge Delivers Final ‘State of the County'

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has delivered his final State of the County speech. Whitley has served as Tarrant County Judge for 15 years. Prior to his first term in 2007, he previously served as a county commissioner since 1997. At his speech Friday at a hotel in downtown Fort...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Mental health hotline call center in North Texas is looking to hire more

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly three months into a nationwide transition on the best way to get help to people experiencing a mental health crisis, calls to one of the 988 centers in Fort Worth are steadily increasing, and expected to grow with more public awareness of the hotline.One of four major call centers in Texas handling 988 calls, a suicide and crisis lifeline, the center in Fort Worth is looking to nearly double its staff of 42.Training is ongoing for communication staff in cities who handle 911 calls, so they know when to hand off to the new...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Chris Hill: DA’s Office Was Already Under Investigation Prior to Lawsuit

Collin County Judge Chris Hill says that commissioners had launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in the county’s district attorney’s office before a lawsuit was filed Monday alleging harassment and retaliation. The claims were made against District Attorney Greg Willis and his top lieutenant, Bill Wirskye. Hill first commented about the matter in a letter to county employees on Wednesday.
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes

PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
DALLAS, TX

