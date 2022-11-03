Read full article on original website
Respiratory virus is spiking among children in North Texas
With an onslaught of RSV cases in kids, Cook Children’s hospital in Fort Worth has activated its “Disaster Code” to mobilize more doctors and nurses plus other resources.
Cook Children's enacts 'disaster code' as RSV cases surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — As an early spike in RSV cases rages on, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and other children’s hospitals across North Texas say they're overwhelmed. During a press conference with several doctors Thursday, Cook Children’s Senior Vice President and Chief of Communications,...
mckinneyonline.com
Medical City McKinney Among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery
McKinney – Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards. Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades® for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
Oh baby! Woman delivers newborn on side of the road with help from a Fort Worth officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A newborn boy will get to hear quite the story one day on how he came into the world. The Fort Worth Police Department shared on social media Friday that one of their officers helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of a road.
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
ONCOR reports more than 11,000 customers affected by power outages
The rain is causing some problems across north Texas Friday afternoon. ONCOR is reporting about 11,000 customers are without power because of the storms.
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Judge Delivers Final ‘State of the County'
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has delivered his final State of the County speech. Whitley has served as Tarrant County Judge for 15 years. Prior to his first term in 2007, he previously served as a county commissioner since 1997. At his speech Friday at a hotel in downtown Fort...
Mental health hotline call center in North Texas is looking to hire more
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly three months into a nationwide transition on the best way to get help to people experiencing a mental health crisis, calls to one of the 988 centers in Fort Worth are steadily increasing, and expected to grow with more public awareness of the hotline.One of four major call centers in Texas handling 988 calls, a suicide and crisis lifeline, the center in Fort Worth is looking to nearly double its staff of 42.Training is ongoing for communication staff in cities who handle 911 calls, so they know when to hand off to the new...
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
KHOU
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in northeast Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are calling on the public to help identify the driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Dallas. The police department said it happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. Officers believe the victim stepped onto the road...
dmagazine.com
Collin County Judge Chris Hill: DA’s Office Was Already Under Investigation Prior to Lawsuit
Collin County Judge Chris Hill says that commissioners had launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in the county’s district attorney’s office before a lawsuit was filed Monday alleging harassment and retaliation. The claims were made against District Attorney Greg Willis and his top lieutenant, Bill Wirskye. Hill first commented about the matter in a letter to county employees on Wednesday.
fortworthreport.org
These artists are shedding light on Tarrant County underground dance scene
Tarrant County, particularly Fort Worth, is better known for classical music than for underground dance music, but local DJs are trying to change that. Meet some of the artists working to expand the dance music scene. Kowboy. Skyler Salinas, known as Kowboy, was raised around house music. His mom went...
Don’t want a traditional wedding? Check out a drive-thru wedding in North Texas
If you are planning on getting married to your significant other and you don't want the traditional wedding, why not try out a drive-thru wedding?
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Red Cross opens shelter for those impacted by Northeast Texas tornadoes
PARIS, Texas — The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for those impacted by tornadoes in Northeast Texas, following a day of severe weather throughout the area. Two lines of rain rode the front wave of a cold front through the Dallas-Fort Worth region, moving west to east. The first line of rain entered the area shortly after 1 p.m.
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
