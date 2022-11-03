ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez exited with a chest injury against the Seahawks. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy exited with a knee injury against the Chargers. Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau...
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline

The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline, much to the chagrin of their fans who wanted some action. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Sources say Green Bay made a strong run at Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, attempting to acquire the dynamic offensive weapon at the deadline. For Las Vegas, Waller was deemed too valuable to deal, especially because they just signed him to a three-year, $51 million extension on Sept. 10.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is firmly on the Cowboys' radar

The Cowboys were active at the trade deadline, making calls with hopes of landing a speedy receiver. In the end, no deal made sense and they stood pat. There is one more receiver out there for them. Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys'...
NFL

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule). Second-year signal-caller Justin Fields has looked more comfortable and confident in the last two games. With Chicago's trade for Chase Claypool giving the offense more playmaking at wide receiver, Fields enjoys a breakout game against Miami, logging his first career 300-yard passing performance while guiding the Bears to their fourth win of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE

