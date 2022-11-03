Read full article on original website
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
US News and World Report
North Carolina Early In-Person Voting Wraps up Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People who want to vote in person in North Carolina without doing so on Election Day have one more chance this weekend. Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday. This voting option began Oct. 20 and...
US News and World Report
Nevada Secretary of State Declines to Lift Hand-Count Ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”. Republican Secretary of State...
Mayor Eric Adams might be the fall guy for New York Democrats' potential big losses next week
Democratic officials and strategists in New York tell CNN they are bracing for what could be stunning losses in the governor's race and in contests for as many as four US House seats largely in the suburbs.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. The Republican vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors
The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
Republican voters build big edge as Floridians cast ballots
POMPANO BEACH - Early in-person voting ends this weekend in South Florida and it's expected it will be busy at early voting sites in Broward and Miami Dade. Broward has had a strong turnout so far, according to Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott. With just four days until Election Day, Carlo Denicola was voting early at the Emma Lou Olsen Center in Pompano Beach."Before the rush Tuesday," he said. Denicola says he is voting Republican. Turnout among Republicans has been brisk in both Broward and Miami Dade. Over the last five years, the gap has been narrowing between the number of Democratic and...
US News and World Report
Florida Election Officials Wary of Potential Tropical System
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early...
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine
The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
