Delaware State

US News and World Report

North Carolina Early In-Person Voting Wraps up Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People who want to vote in person in North Carolina without doing so on Election Day have one more chance this weekend. Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday. This voting option began Oct. 20 and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
US News and World Report

Nevada Secretary of State Declines to Lift Hand-Count Ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”. Republican Secretary of State...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court

PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. The Republican vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Republican voters build big edge as Floridians cast ballots

POMPANO BEACH - Early in-person voting ends this weekend in South Florida and it's expected it will be busy at early voting sites in Broward and Miami Dade. Broward has had a strong turnout so far, according to Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott. With just four days until Election Day, Carlo Denicola was voting early at the Emma Lou Olsen Center in Pompano Beach."Before the rush Tuesday," he said. Denicola says he is voting Republican. Turnout among Republicans has been brisk in both Broward and Miami Dade. Over the last five years, the gap has been narrowing between the number of Democratic and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
US News and World Report

Florida Election Officials Wary of Potential Tropical System

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS News

Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine

The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
PUEBLO, CO

