POMPANO BEACH - Early in-person voting ends this weekend in South Florida and it's expected it will be busy at early voting sites in Broward and Miami Dade. Broward has had a strong turnout so far, according to Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott. With just four days until Election Day, Carlo Denicola was voting early at the Emma Lou Olsen Center in Pompano Beach."Before the rush Tuesday," he said. Denicola says he is voting Republican. Turnout among Republicans has been brisk in both Broward and Miami Dade. Over the last five years, the gap has been narrowing between the number of Democratic and...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO