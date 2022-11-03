Read full article on original website
Related
Hey Laramie, A Booksale Is Happening This Weekend
Another book sale is happening and it will be the perfect time to get your holiday gifts for the bookworms in your life! Or maybe for yourself as well. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale this weekend!. Starting from Friday, November 11,...
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU
Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices
Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
Laramie Police Department Welcomes New Chief
The Laramie Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of their new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, according to a release sent out this morning. Chief Browne began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department. Over the...
This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER
We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores
Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
Tuck’s Takes: Things we learned in Wyoming’s opener
LARAMIE -- Wyoming did all the things it's supposed to do on its home floor against a Division-II opponent. At times, it looked like big brother, rejecting shots in the driveway, stripping the ball and throwing down monster dunks. It should've. No offense to Colorado Christian --the Cougars battled --...
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
Balanced Attack Powers Wyoming Past Colorado Christian, 102-69
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys put on a show with contributions from veterans and newcomers in a 102-69 win over Colorado Christian on Monday evening in the season opener in the Arena-Auditorium. Six players scored in double figures for the contest, as the 102 points was the most in an...
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
Pokes kickoff 2022-23 campaign tonight against Colorado Christian
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys open the 2022-23 campaign on Monday evening, hosting Colorado Christian inside the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start. It is the third season of the Jeff Linder era and Wyoming is 80-37 all-time in season openers, winners of 16 of the previous 18. Fans can...
More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne
The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
Laramie Makes it Six Straight 4A Swim Titles in 2022 [VIDEOS]
It may be a new head coach but it was the same result for Laramie, who captured the Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship on Saturday. This is six straight titles for the Lady Plainsmen, who scored 240 points and won only two events in the swim meet. They beat Cheyenne Central (222) by 18 points, which was Laramie’s closest margin of victory since the streak started in 2017. Campbell County took third place at 197.
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. ''Snow,...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0