ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Y95 Country

Hey Laramie, A Booksale Is Happening This Weekend

Another book sale is happening and it will be the perfect time to get your holiday gifts for the bookworms in your life! Or maybe for yourself as well. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale this weekend!. Starting from Friday, November 11,...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices

Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Police Department Welcomes New Chief

The Laramie Police Department is proud to announce the swearing-in of their new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, according to a release sent out this morning. Chief Browne began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department. Over the...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

This Weekend In Laramie: It’s NOVEMBER

We're down to the last 2 months of 2022. How are we feeling so far? Did any of the New Year's Resolutions ever got done? Or has that been pushed to 2023? As we are going into winter, I hope no one's getting ready to hibernate. Despite the weather, Laramie still has a few fun things for us to enjoy.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores

Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Tuck’s Takes: Things we learned in Wyoming’s opener

LARAMIE -- Wyoming did all the things it's supposed to do on its home floor against a Division-II opponent. At times, it looked like big brother, rejecting shots in the driveway, stripping the ball and throwing down monster dunks. It should've. No offense to Colorado Christian --the Cougars battled --...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin

Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne

The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie Makes it Six Straight 4A Swim Titles in 2022 [VIDEOS]

It may be a new head coach but it was the same result for Laramie, who captured the Class 4A Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship on Saturday. This is six straight titles for the Lady Plainsmen, who scored 240 points and won only two events in the swim meet. They beat Cheyenne Central (222) by 18 points, which was Laramie’s closest margin of victory since the streak started in 2017. Campbell County took third place at 197.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy