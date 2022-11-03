Read full article on original website
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
froggyweb.com
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
hubcityradio.com
Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
All South Dakota Football HS State Championship Matchups Set
It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend. All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the...
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
newscenter1.tv
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
Addressing South Dakota’s teacher shortage
South Dakota is facing a teacher shortage due in part to low salaries and large class sizes.
hubcityradio.com
Democrats’ Get Out the Vote tour stopped in Aberdeen Sunday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Sunday the SD Democrats held a rally at Aberdeen. The event was to take place at Central Park however was forced to move to the Democrat headquarters on Main Street because of the high winds. Brown County Commission candidate Chad Fischbach talks about filling out a bullet...
hubcityradio.com
SD Democrats Get Out The Vote tour stop at Pierre Saturday
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- South Dakota Democratic candidates are making their final push to election day. The Get Out The Vote caravan stopped in Pierre Saturday afternoon. Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool says what concerns him more than Republican opponent Monae Johnson is the America First Secretary of State Coalition. U-S...
newsfromthestates.com
Public access fight draws state into court with townships
Deer hunters Bill Berry and Kyle Battell recently attempted to access public land in the rolling hills and rugged backcountry north of Wall. But the parcels of public land were surrounded by privately owned land – creating something hunters call a “landlocked parcel.” That’s the case with many public acres west of the Missouri River.
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
kelo.com
The Road to the Dome has been paved for South Dakota’s high school football teams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — And then there were two… in each class. The stage is now set for South Dakota’s high school football championship games. Semi-finals were played Friday night across the state. The teams left standing will head to the Dakota Dome in Vermillion and put it all on the field in hopes of bringing home the title.
kynt1450.com
Noem Visits Yankton
Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3
The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Most common fast food chains in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
kelo.com
South Dakota’s Emergency Vehicle Operation Course reopens in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Attorney General Mark Vargo, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Division of Highway Patrol in hail the re-opening of South Dakota’s Emergency Vehicle Operation Course in Pierre. The EVOC course, which contains approximately 3.2 miles...
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
