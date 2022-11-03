ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Henley coasts to 4-shot PGA Tour victory in Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that's about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into...
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
American Wright scores 9th goal of season for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright scored his ninth goal of the season, spurring Antalyaspor's comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon Sunday in the Turkish Super League. Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı's...

