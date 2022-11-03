Read full article on original website
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins got the game ball after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a comeback victory against the team he started his NFL career with, and the first thought that came to his mind was starting a chant with the most famous words from his time with Washington.
Henley coasts to 4-shot PGA Tour victory in Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that's about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into...
Dicker kicks winner to lift Chargers over Falcons 20-17
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers keep having to find new placekickers, and they keep giving the new guys game balls. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting the Chargers over the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 on Sunday.
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it.
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed.
American Wright scores 9th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his ninth goal of the season, spurring Antalyaspor's comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon Sunday in the Turkish Super League. Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı's...
