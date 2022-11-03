ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Broadway Theatre League of Utica partners with Stuff the Bus

Utica, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has partnered with Stuff the Bus for their upcoming "Elf The Musical" premiere. "As Broadway Utica continues its Beyond The Stage initiative this holiday season, we are excited to participate again this year in STUFF THE BUS, a local toy drive, organized by Roser Communications. Broadway Utica’s involvement this year is going to be bigger than ever, as we host this amazing effort to collect toys for families of the Mohawk Valley for 2 days!” Executive Director for Broadway Utica, Daniele Padula said.
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Holiday fun at the Oneonta History Center on Nov. 17

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) announced a new series of events titled "History After Hours" and the November program is all about the holidays. The program offers different events for adults and children at the Oneonta History Center, located on Main Street. November's program will be...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Clinton boutique celebrates expansion

CLINTON, N.Y. – Lucianna’s Boutique in Clinton is celebrating its new expansion with a pink storefront on Park Row. Local leaders gathered for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and soft opening at the shop, which specializes in kids' clothing and home decor. Owner Noel Visalli says her boutique offers something...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala

Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
UTICA, NY
thevalleyside.com

Tractor Supply involved in community service project

New Vision Pioneers – Excelsior Chapter – Vice President. What started as a regular walk thru tour of the massive Tractor Supply Warehouse facility in Frankfort, New York, by a group of firefighters from the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department soon turned into one of the most significant community service projects I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership

WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY
WKTV

ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland. The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events. The...
WESTMORELAND, NY
WKTV

Chimney fire in Frankfort almost destroys home

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A Frankfort family was trying to start a fire in their fireplace Thursday night, when it turned into a chimney fire instead. Frankfort Center Fire Chief Fred Distefano told NewsChannel 2 that the entire family was already out of the house when they arrived at Wildflower Circle, and the fire had already spread.
FRANKFORT, NY

