Tickets on sale now for Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming comedy show to benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center, known now as the Utica Center for Development. The Big and Tall Comedy Tour makes a stop at Delta Hotel by Marriott on Saturday, November 12th. Executive Director of...
WKTV
Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at Little Falls Library
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at the Little Falls Library on Nov. 12. For $10 you can get your photo taken with your choice of one of three, holiday backgrounds. A digital copy will then be emailed to you. All proceeds benefit the...
WKTV
Broadway Theatre League of Utica partners with Stuff the Bus
Utica, N.Y. -- The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has partnered with Stuff the Bus for their upcoming "Elf The Musical" premiere. "As Broadway Utica continues its Beyond The Stage initiative this holiday season, we are excited to participate again this year in STUFF THE BUS, a local toy drive, organized by Roser Communications. Broadway Utica’s involvement this year is going to be bigger than ever, as we host this amazing effort to collect toys for families of the Mohawk Valley for 2 days!” Executive Director for Broadway Utica, Daniele Padula said.
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
WKTV
Holiday fun at the Oneonta History Center on Nov. 17
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) announced a new series of events titled "History After Hours" and the November program is all about the holidays. The program offers different events for adults and children at the Oneonta History Center, located on Main Street. November's program will be...
WKTV
Clinton boutique celebrates expansion
CLINTON, N.Y. – Lucianna’s Boutique in Clinton is celebrating its new expansion with a pink storefront on Park Row. Local leaders gathered for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and soft opening at the shop, which specializes in kids' clothing and home decor. Owner Noel Visalli says her boutique offers something...
Syracuse cat lovers are buying bulk, when they can, to combat cat food supply issues
Syracuse, N.Y. – Destiny Luciano, a receptionist at Shop City Animal Hospital, has seen firsthand how the shift in cat food supplies in the United States has changed how the hospital gets food for its patients. “Right now, our food order has to be made at least two weeks...
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica taking candy donations following Halloween holiday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Now that Halloween has come and gone, many parents are looking around their homes thinking the same thing, "we need to get rid of all this candy!" If you want to get rid of that wanted yet unwanted candy without being wasteful there is a way to do that. The Utica Rescue Mission will take extra candy, still in wrappers, to pass out to their clients.
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
WKTV
Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala
Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
WKTV
Drive-thru collection at Sangertown to benefit local veterans and their families
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A drive-thru food collection to benefit local veterans and their families will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sangertown Square. The mall is collecting non-perishable items and ready-made meals such as cereal, pasta, sauce, canned fruit, tuna, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, ramen, soups, boxed rice, and more.
WKTV
Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
WKTV
Oneida County distributes more than 400 fire extinguishers to local families to promote fire safety
Oneida County distributed more than 400 fire extinguishers to families with children this past October in recognition of Fire Prevention Month. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team came up with the initiative to promote home safety on behalf of local kids. “The safety of our children is something that...
thevalleyside.com
Tractor Supply involved in community service project
New Vision Pioneers – Excelsior Chapter – Vice President. What started as a regular walk thru tour of the massive Tractor Supply Warehouse facility in Frankfort, New York, by a group of firefighters from the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department soon turned into one of the most significant community service projects I have ever had the pleasure of being a part of.
WKTV
Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, N.Y. -- As of Tuesday, Charlie's Pizza in Washington Mills is under new ownership. The restaurant is now owned by Jaclyn and Dustin Dye, who say they are keeping the name and the recipes but will add some new authentic Italian cuisine to the menu. They plan to...
Syracuse McDonald’s to give away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Arch is feeling grateful! McDonald’s located on Teall Ave. in Syracuse is giving away free turkeys via Wegman’s gift cards ahead of the Thanksgiving season. On Wednesday, November 9 starting at 5 p.m., owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will give away a Thanksgiving staple for families to enjoy. The […]
WKTV
ICAN buys sports complex in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- ICAN announced Friday the purchase of what was formerly the Rising Stars sports complex on Route 233 in Westmoreland. The complex, now called Elevate CNY, can still be rented by sports teams and leagues, and will also be used for skill-building camps, programs and community events. The...
WKTV
Chimney fire in Frankfort almost destroys home
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- A Frankfort family was trying to start a fire in their fireplace Thursday night, when it turned into a chimney fire instead. Frankfort Center Fire Chief Fred Distefano told NewsChannel 2 that the entire family was already out of the house when they arrived at Wildflower Circle, and the fire had already spread.
