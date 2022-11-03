ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Open 2022-23 Season with a Win Over Western Michigan

Dawson Garcia led all players with 23 points and Ta'Lon Cooper narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds to lead Minnesota (1-0) to a season-opening 61-60 win versus Western Michigan (0-1) at Williams Arena. Garcia made 8-of-16 field goals including 3-of-5 from three-point range and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Falls to St. Cloud State in Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team fell to St. Cloud State by a 4-1 final in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum at Andover Community Center on Monday night. Tonight's game counts as a non-conference game. RV St. Cloud State (7-6-0) jumped...
ANDOVER, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers and Huskies to Faceoff on Monday Night in Andover

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team will face St. Cloud State University in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic at 7:00 pm on Monday night at Andover Community Center. Taming the Bulldogs. The Gophers are one day removed from completing a...
ANDOVER, MN
gophersports.com

'U' Wins Battle with Illini in Five Sets

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini in five sets, 25-15, 16-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13, on Sunday afternoon at Huff Hall. It was just Minnesota's second five-setter this year, and the Gophers are 1-1 in those matches. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

