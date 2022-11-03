Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
Conservative politics drive fight for control of Indiana’s school boards
Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race. “They're like ‘we're afraid that too...
US News and World Report
Florida Election Officials Wary of Potential Tropical System
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early...
An abortion clinic on wheels: Planned Parenthood in Illinois to reduce travel times for patients in red states by bringing abortion care to them
Planned Parenthood is preparing to open its first mobile abortion clinic in Southern Illinois, which will bring services closer to patients by traveling along the borders of neighboring states where abortion has been outlawed.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois state report card shows poor results from lockdowns
Every year the Illinois State Board of Education releases the state’s report card, an annual report on how well our schools are doing. The report includes information on several topics from graduation rates and class sizes to the results of standardized tests taken by students. This year’s report card revealed some disturbing results about the learning loss that occurred while schools were shut down by COVID lockdowns.
US News and World Report
North Carolina Early In-Person Voting Wraps up Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — People who want to vote in person in North Carolina without doing so on Election Day have one more chance this weekend. Hundreds of early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties remain open until 3 p.m. Saturday. This voting option began Oct. 20 and...
Don’t be fooled by false election information texts, Ohio Secretary of State says
A group called Voting Futures has reportedly sent text messages to some voters telling them to vote at incorrect polling locations, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned in a statement.
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
US News and World Report
Council to Consider Applicants for Tennessee Appeals Vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine people have applied for a vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals. The vacancy in the court's Western Section occurred when John Everett Williams died Sept. 2. The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will consider the candidates at a public hearing on Nov. 22...
Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine
The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. The Republican vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing...
US News and World Report
Security Threat Prompts Shutdown of Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters in Phoenix
PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff,...
Kari Lake's campaign headquarters receives 'suspicious' mail containing white powder
An envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona.
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Dallas Observer
Targeting Gov. Abbott, New Cable Ad in Dallas-Fort Worth Includes Disturbing Audio from Uvalde 911 Call
On Sunday, a group called No It Couldn’t LLC is releasing a cable TV ad blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his gun policies. The ad includes disturbing audio from a 911 call a child made during the mass murder at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May. The...
KWTX
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
US News and World Report
Nevada Secretary of State Declines to Lift Hand-Count Ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”. Republican Secretary of State...
Ohio State Bar Association asks campaign to remove ad
The Ohio State Bar Association has asked Supreme Court candidate Patrick DeWine's campaign to pull or amend one ad.
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan (D) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss how he's courting Republican voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
