Read full article on original website
Truth
2d ago
and he still believes that there's nothing wrong with Biden. Him and Stern should both lock themselves up in the basement forever. All they do is still blame Trump for everything while Biden destroyed the country right in front of their eyes. wait to see them wine after this election.
Reply(2)
28
Sharon Yarbrough
2d ago
well...... wasn't he the one that said if you like Trump and voted for Trump I don't want you watching my show????
Reply(3)
26
gladileftny
2d ago
you should lose your show, wife and kid too. Matter of fact we'd love to see you live amongst the homeless in LA
Reply(1)
9
Related
Bill Maher makes grim prediction about Trump in 2024
Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher sits down with CNN's Fareed Zakaria to discuss the 2022 midterm elections and what could happen if former President Donald Trump runs for office again in 2024.
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
CNN — Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump. The comedian, who has been hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the network since 2003, said on...
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Colbert Says Obama Has Something Trump Never Will: ‘A Crowd Shouting How Hot He Is – and a Wife Who Agrees’ (Video)
With the amount of time former president Barack Obama has been spending on the midterms campaign trail this week, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but compare the 44th president’s appearance to that of Donald Trump on Monday. “The midterms are a week from...
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig
On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday
Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
Benzinga
Obama Says Republicans Are 'Obsessed' With 2 Things — One Of Them Is Trump
Ahead of the mid-term elections on Nov. 8, Former President Barack Obama took a swipe at Republican politicians, saying they are “obsessed” with his successor Donald Trump. What Happened: Obama said at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, “These days just about every Republican politician seems obsessed...
Tucker Carlson laughs hysterically at ‘fake poet’ Amanda Gorman, mocks Greta Thunberg’s disability
Tucker Carlson gave off what has now become his trademark high-pitched laugh as he ridiculed poet Amanda Gorman on his programme and mocked Greta Thunberg over her disability.The Fox News prime-time host derided Democrats and corporate media on Wednesday night for using “disabled” and “incompetent” people for their own political “advantage”.Carlson said climate activist Ms Thunberg is being exploited by politicians and media houses as he slammed climate and energy policies as “lunatic policy”.“Does the name Greta Thunberg come to mind? That’s the girl who is always lecturing you about global warming and how you are evil,” he said...
Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'
Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction
Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings
Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 50