‘The Masked Singer': ’90s Night Sends Ken Jeong Into Extreme Certainty About Milkshake’s Identity (Exclusive Video)
“The Masked Singer” is back with a special Sunday episode where ’90s Night sends Ken Jeong into extreme certainty about Milkshake’s identity. In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Jeong takes the themed evening seriously by unveiling his guess for who Milkshake is — and it’s not what the other judges think.
Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34
The pop star and rapper shot to fame as a young singer with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and "I Want Candy."
The American Gangster Lived a Violent Life but Many of Them had a Quiet Death
A Surprising Number of Gangsters Died of Natural Causes Instead of Violence. Machine Gun Kelly being led away from court.Public Domain. In many American cities, the early twentieth century was a hotbed of criminal activity. In the early days of organized crime, swimming with the fishes or being killed in a hail of bullets were the most likely ways in which members of organized crime met their end.
Weinstein Defense Grills Massage Therapist on Why She Kept Going to Harvey’s Room Alone: ‘My Ego Forced Me To!’
Defense attorney Mark Werksman mounted a blistering cross-examination in Weinstein's rape trial Friday
Michael Douglas to Star With Son Cameron in Family Drama ‘Blood Knot’
Film will be directed by Howard Deutch and is written by Rowdy Herrington
Laney Chantal, Special Effects Makeup Artist and ‘Face Off’ Contestant, Dies at 33
Laney, who worked with Lil Nas X on his video "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," died of an accidental overdose, her family said
‘Dear Zoe’ Review: Sadie Sink Stars in Overwrought Teen Drama
Filmed before the actress' breakout roles in "Stranger Things" and "The Whale," this YA tale is strictly for fans of the 2005 source material
Netflix and Blumhouse Suddenly Drop Lexi Alexander’s Already-Shot ‘Absolute Dominion’
The martial arts film starring Patton Oswalt is already in post-production
Steve Miller and John Lodge Recall Their Craziest Moments at Fillmore East
Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever Book Excerpt. The Steve Miller Band and the Moody Blues played some of their earliest major gigs at New York’s Fillmore East. In this book excerpt from Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, guitarist Steve Miller and Moody Blues bassist John Lodge recall some of the insanity that accompanied their most memorable shows at promoter Bill Graham’s East Village concert hall.
‘Soft & Quiet’ Review: Shocking Debut Feature Reveals the Hate Lurking Within Seemingly Ordinary People
What seems like a blandly cheerful get-together for white church ladies devolves into racist violence in Beth de Arajo's stunning debut
‘The Masked Singer’ Sends Home Another Pair of Contestants: And Walrus and Milkshake Are…
In honor of '90s night on the show, the judges said "bye, bye, bye" to two new contestants
