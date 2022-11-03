ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the NFL's 4th-down numbers and this season's interesting trend

How aggressive are NFL coaches on fourth down? There are a few ways to answer the question. They're more aggressive than they were five years ago before an analytics wave convinced teams to kick and punt less. But the trend is easing this season. Football gluttons who watched every game in an average week in 2021 could expect to see 46.6 fourth-down tries, or 1.46 per team. That slipped to 42.3 (1.32 per team) entering Week 9.
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 9

SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 9 rankings. You...
MINNESOTA STATE
Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'

Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Week 9 player props: Reading the game script

In betting player props, you have to avoid injuries on over bets and a fluky explosive play on unders. You can also fade Zach Wilson's success, be correct when he plays poorly - throwing three interceptions and completing less than half his passes - but still lose because he keeps throwing while trailing, going over his yardage total. Quarterbacks will keep slinging it in a negative game state, but how can we accurately predict that? The Jets were one roughing the passer penalty away from taking a two-score lead, and Wilson would have played it more conservatively from there. Alas, we're back to 40-40 through eight weeks as we look to match game states with player usage for Week 9.
ARIZONA STATE
Suns' Johnson to undergo meniscus surgery, no timetable for return

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and in his right knee and will undergo surgery, the team announced Sunday. The Suns did not provide a timetable for his return. The fourth-year forward injured his knee during Friday's 108-106 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.  The Hornets are  playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CHARLOTTE, NC

