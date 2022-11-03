Read full article on original website
Video Footage of Alvin Kamara Alleged Assault in Las Vegas Released
All summer long Saints fans have wondered what would happen to Alvin Kamara after his altercation with a man in Las Vegas. Well, TMZ has released the footage of the said altercation. This footage doesn't make Alvin Kamara look good by any means as it shows him and his entourage...
Video shows Saints RB Alvin Kamara's altercation at Las Vegas nightclub
It took 9 months, but video showing the altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub involving Alvin Kamara on the eve of the Pro Bowl has been leaked via TMZ Sports. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Week 9 preview: Multiple players to make debut against Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) head on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (3-5) in the NFL Week 9 matchup. Video above: Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference on Saints game. One of the headlines for this game is the new additions the...
Ravens release second injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens the second injury report in preparation for their Monday night game in New Orleans against the Saints. The Ravens are 5-3 on the season while the Saints are 3-5. It was announced that second-year receiver Rashod Bateman would be out for the rest of the season to undergo surgery on his foot.
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Jeff Wilson Jr. confirms he requested trade from 49ers
The 49ers didn’t want to trade running back Jeff Wilson Jr., but a private trade request from the RB helped spur the team to work out a deal to move the former undrafted free agent. General manager John Lynch intimated in his post-trade deadline press conference that Wilson wanted...
theScore
Inside the NFL's 4th-down numbers and this season's interesting trend
How aggressive are NFL coaches on fourth down? There are a few ways to answer the question. They're more aggressive than they were five years ago before an analytics wave convinced teams to kick and punt less. But the trend is easing this season. Football gluttons who watched every game in an average week in 2021 could expect to see 46.6 fourth-down tries, or 1.46 per team. That slipped to 42.3 (1.32 per team) entering Week 9.
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 9
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 9 rankings. You...
FOX Sports
Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...
Cowboys WATCH: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest
Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a future on the basketball court following his career on the football field?
theScore
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short...
theScore
NFL Week 9 player props: Reading the game script
In betting player props, you have to avoid injuries on over bets and a fluky explosive play on unders. You can also fade Zach Wilson's success, be correct when he plays poorly - throwing three interceptions and completing less than half his passes - but still lose because he keeps throwing while trailing, going over his yardage total. Quarterbacks will keep slinging it in a negative game state, but how can we accurately predict that? The Jets were one roughing the passer penalty away from taking a two-score lead, and Wilson would have played it more conservatively from there. Alas, we're back to 40-40 through eight weeks as we look to match game states with player usage for Week 9.
theScore
Suns' Johnson to undergo meniscus surgery, no timetable for return
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and in his right knee and will undergo surgery, the team announced Sunday. The Suns did not provide a timetable for his return. The fourth-year forward injured his knee during Friday's 108-106 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers and...
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
