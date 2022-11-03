ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

northernexpress.com

Never a Dull (Senior) Moment

All people have one thing in common: We’re getting older day by day. Then again, Mick Jagger is 79 and still tours with that band of his…so clearly, this is not your grandfather’s retirement. While Jagger’s lifestyle may be anathema to the lives of most seniors, in the 2020s, aging in America looks and feels quite different than it used to.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
My North.com

4 Incredible Thanksgiving Recipes from The Cooks’ House in TC

At a time when community matters, perhaps more than ever, The Cooks’ House in Traverse City welcomes neighbors and travelers to share a meal. Learn all about this feast among friends and check out four incredible Thanksgiving recipes to share at your table this year. This article first appeared...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

The Flying Noodle’s Garlic Dots

There’s a lot to love at Traverse City’s The Flying Noodle: all the pasta, of course, including pre-made boxes fit for big groups; a hearty lunch menu; and delectable cocktails, to name a few. But every time we go, there’s one thing that always ends up on the ticket, and that’s the Garlic Dots ($10). Every Italian place has a take on garlic bread, but The Flying Noodle shoots for the stars and sticks the landing. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, the bread bites come swimming in a fragrant sauce of butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, and herbs with warm marinara on the side. You get a generous serving of 20 or so dots—good news for your taste buds, because you won’t be able to stop at just one or two. Pair your Garlic Dots with an entree from The Flying Noodle’s recently-launched fall menu full of cold weather comfort foods. Find the garlic goodness at 136 E. Front Street in Traverse City. (231) 943-1178, flyingnoodletc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Will Downtown Traverse City Ever Fill Its Offices Again?

Fifty-eight percent: That’s the share of American workers that have the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week, according to a study published this past summer by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. That figure goes against an early-pandemic assumption that Americans would head back to the office once vaccinations for COVID-19 came online. Thirty-two months later, remote work options remain massively popular. It’s a trend that is readily apparent in downtown Traverse City, where nearly every building has office vacancies, where one of northern Michigan’s biggest employers has left behind a core workspace, and where huge chunks of prime office space are available for lease. Will downtown office occupancy bounce back? Or will property owners see fit to convert downtown office spaces into other uses? The Ticker takes a closer look.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Highway project in Grand Traverse County on track, lanes reopen

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Construction along a busy stretch of US-31/M-72 in Grand Traverse County is wrapping up on schedule and on budget. A center median was constructed between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

