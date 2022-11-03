Read full article on original website
Never a Dull (Senior) Moment
All people have one thing in common: We’re getting older day by day. Then again, Mick Jagger is 79 and still tours with that band of his…so clearly, this is not your grandfather’s retirement. While Jagger’s lifestyle may be anathema to the lives of most seniors, in the 2020s, aging in America looks and feels quite different than it used to.
The Gorgeous Resort On The Shores of Lake Michigan That The Whole Family Will Love
Situated within walking distance of downtown Traverse City on East Front Street, Delamar Traverse City is an upscale boutique resort. Nestled by Lake Michigan’s shoreline, the 173-room full-service hotel will welcome you year-round. What I enjoy the most about Traverse City is that it’s right on the Grand Traverse...
Inside The Kitchen at Bubbie’s Bagels in Traverse City
Nd is quick at Bubbie’s Bagels in Traverse City. “There’s constantly fresh bagels coming out,” owner Sam Brickman said. He said it’s a routine on repeat pretty much every five minutes in the morning. “So this is a process that’s very specific to bagels, there’s not...
4 Incredible Thanksgiving Recipes from The Cooks’ House in TC
At a time when community matters, perhaps more than ever, The Cooks’ House in Traverse City welcomes neighbors and travelers to share a meal. Learn all about this feast among friends and check out four incredible Thanksgiving recipes to share at your table this year. This article first appeared...
The Flying Noodle’s Garlic Dots
There’s a lot to love at Traverse City’s The Flying Noodle: all the pasta, of course, including pre-made boxes fit for big groups; a hearty lunch menu; and delectable cocktails, to name a few. But every time we go, there’s one thing that always ends up on the ticket, and that’s the Garlic Dots ($10). Every Italian place has a take on garlic bread, but The Flying Noodle shoots for the stars and sticks the landing. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, the bread bites come swimming in a fragrant sauce of butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, and herbs with warm marinara on the side. You get a generous serving of 20 or so dots—good news for your taste buds, because you won’t be able to stop at just one or two. Pair your Garlic Dots with an entree from The Flying Noodle’s recently-launched fall menu full of cold weather comfort foods. Find the garlic goodness at 136 E. Front Street in Traverse City. (231) 943-1178, flyingnoodletc.com.
Will Downtown Traverse City Ever Fill Its Offices Again?
Fifty-eight percent: That’s the share of American workers that have the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week, according to a study published this past summer by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. That figure goes against an early-pandemic assumption that Americans would head back to the office once vaccinations for COVID-19 came online. Thirty-two months later, remote work options remain massively popular. It’s a trend that is readily apparent in downtown Traverse City, where nearly every building has office vacancies, where one of northern Michigan’s biggest employers has left behind a core workspace, and where huge chunks of prime office space are available for lease. Will downtown office occupancy bounce back? Or will property owners see fit to convert downtown office spaces into other uses? The Ticker takes a closer look.
Two-Way Street Conversions Headed to Downtown Traverse City
Starting Monday, Nov. 7, contractors will be closing parts of State St., Pine St. and Boardman Ave. in Traverse City. It’s part of two-way traffic conversion project happening downtown. The two-way conversion is expected to be mostly finished by Tuesday, Nov. 8. The State St.-Union St. intersection and the...
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses
LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out. A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
Traverse City St. Francis Tops Benzie Central to Win District Championship
TRAVERSE CITY – The top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators topped Benzie Central to claim a Division 7 District Title, 34-18. Traverse City St. Francis (11-0) will play host to the winner of Saturday’s game between Ithaca and Ravenna for a Regional Championship next week. Benzie Central finishes...
Step Back in Time Owning This $18M Boyne City Century Old Homestead
There's history and then there's HISTORY. Randall's Point on Walloon Lake is pure Michigan history. From the moment the property was purchased until today, the century-old homestead in Boyne City has been a family treasure and it's now on the market. The legendary homestead with a distinct peninsula sits on...
Highway project in Grand Traverse County on track, lanes reopen
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Construction along a busy stretch of US-31/M-72 in Grand Traverse County is wrapping up on schedule and on budget. A center median was constructed between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested...
Charlevoix Police Chief, On Administrative Leave, Announces Retirement
Charlevoix’s police chief has retired, and his decision comes two weeks after he was put on administrative leave. City Manager Mark Heydlauff confirmed that Chief Gerald Doan announced his retirement Monday, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix. He reassured...
