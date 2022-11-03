There’s a lot to love at Traverse City’s The Flying Noodle: all the pasta, of course, including pre-made boxes fit for big groups; a hearty lunch menu; and delectable cocktails, to name a few. But every time we go, there’s one thing that always ends up on the ticket, and that’s the Garlic Dots ($10). Every Italian place has a take on garlic bread, but The Flying Noodle shoots for the stars and sticks the landing. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, the bread bites come swimming in a fragrant sauce of butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, and herbs with warm marinara on the side. You get a generous serving of 20 or so dots—good news for your taste buds, because you won’t be able to stop at just one or two. Pair your Garlic Dots with an entree from The Flying Noodle’s recently-launched fall menu full of cold weather comfort foods. Find the garlic goodness at 136 E. Front Street in Traverse City. (231) 943-1178, flyingnoodletc.com.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO