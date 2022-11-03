The girl, identified only as "Maria", had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was 18 months old and was reportedly kept in a single room An 8-year-old German girl has been found by local authorities after allegedly being held captive by her mother and grandparents since she was a toddler. The girl, identified only as "Maria," was discovered in her grandparents' home in Attendorn, about an hour east of Cologne, according to The Times. Authorities say that Maria, who had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was...

5 HOURS AGO