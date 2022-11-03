Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
US News and World Report
Passenger Plane Crash-Lands Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A Precision Air flight carrying 39 passengers made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said. At least 26 people were rescued from the plane, the airline said in a statement. Flight PW494,...
German Girl, 8, Freed After Allegedly Being Locked Away by Mother Since She Was a Toddler
The girl, identified only as "Maria", had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was 18 months old and was reportedly kept in a single room An 8-year-old German girl has been found by local authorities after allegedly being held captive by her mother and grandparents since she was a toddler. The girl, identified only as "Maria," was discovered in her grandparents' home in Attendorn, about an hour east of Cologne, according to The Times. Authorities say that Maria, who had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was...
US News and World Report
Witnesses Say New Fighting in Ethiopia's Oromia Kills Dozens
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Intense fighting between Ethiopian government forces and Oromo Liberation Army rebels in the country’s Oromia region has led to “several dozen” casualties in the past week, witnesses tell The Associated Press. The fighting in Oromia, the largest of Ethiopia’s federal states, intensified...
US News and World Report
Migrants Rescued From Swamp on Polish-Belarus Border as Numbers Rise
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's Border Guard rescued 10 people from a swamp on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, it said, as Warsaw warns that a new migrant crisis could erupt on its borders. In 2021 a surge in migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus created a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Confirms American's Death in Baghdad
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen has died in Baghdad, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday, one day after police in Iraq said an American was killed in a failed kidnapping attempt. U.S. officials said they could confirm the individual, Stephen Troell, died in Baghdad but did not elaborate, offering...
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Haitian Gang Leaders for 2021 Missionary Kidnapping
MIAMI (Reuters) - The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men involved in last year's kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Joseph Wilson, known as Lanmo Sanjou, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, of the 400 Mawozo gang...
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
Activists chanted in support of jailed rights activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah at an event late Tuesday, where Abdel-Fattah's youngest sister Sanaa Seif was taking part in a panel on Egypt's human rights situation
US News and World Report
Nigerian Widows End Their Case in the Netherlands Against Shell
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of four widows who had sought to hold Shell liable for damages in the Netherlands after their anti-oil activist husbands were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 have cancelled further legal proceedings, their lawyer said on Monday. "Obviously this is not without disappointment and...
Comments / 0