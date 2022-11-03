ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC Asks Elon Musk Why Twitter Wiped Her Account History: ‘I Seem to Have Gotten Under a Certain Billionaire’s Skin’ (Video)

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Geoff Benshoof
3d ago

What a hypocrite she is. She's fine with the other side being censored, but not her's.

Denise Yuchnovicz Benson
1d ago

No not under his skin, you were cancelled AOC. How’s it feel. Accept it graciously like you wanted the rest of us to shut up and sit down. How’s it feel? Stomping your feet like a 3 year old🤣🤣🤣🤣

cygsc06
2d ago

imagine that. it's like she's being treated exactly as a conservative has been treated over the past two years. awful taste of your own medicine, no?

