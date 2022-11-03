ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NYS Music

Thomas Rhett 2023 Tour Announced with Stops in Buffalo, Albany and Belmont Park

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has announced a 2023 North American tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith in 40 cities for his Home Team Tour. Rhett, known for his modern country hits like “Die A Happy Man,” has won multiple Billboard, iHeartRadio and CMA Music awards. Last month, he released his first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Y’all.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnycentral.com

Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

‘Blood Moon’ to Rise Above the Capital Region November 8th

Yes, Tuesday is Election Day and hopefully this isn’t a bad omen. A rare lunar eclipse known as a ‘blood moon’ will be visible Tuesday. It will also be the last full lunar eclipse for at least three years. The caveat? You’ll have to be awake very...
ALBANY, NY
onekindesign.com

Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs

This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
informnny.com

Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

