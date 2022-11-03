Read full article on original website
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
NYS Music
Thomas Rhett 2023 Tour Announced with Stops in Buffalo, Albany and Belmont Park
Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has announced a 2023 North American tour with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith in 40 cities for his Home Team Tour. Rhett, known for his modern country hits like “Die A Happy Man,” has won multiple Billboard, iHeartRadio and CMA Music awards. Last month, he released his first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Y’all.
NYS Music
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Local Police Share Most Popular Target for Catalytic Converter Theft
It's no secret that catalytic converter theft has been running rampant all across the country, but not all cars (or converters) are created equal. A local police department has recently issued a very special warning for owners of one specific vehicle model in the Hudson Valley. Catalytic Converter Theft in...
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
NYS Music
Palace Theatre to Host Premiere of “Grapplin’ Greg: The Story of Greg Bell” in December
The historic Palace Theatre in Albany will host the premiere of an upcoming documentary that chronicles the story of a legendary promoter in the Capitol Region. ‘Grapplin’ Greg: The Story of Greg Bell’ will premiere on the big screen at the Palace Theatre on December 17 at 7:30pm, and will include a live performance from Eastbound Jesus.
Troy bar has liquor license suspended
The New York State Liquor Authority has immediately suspended the liquor license of The Empire Lounge in Troy.
Taste the Capital Region’s best wings at Wing Wars
The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shenendehowa pushes past Shaker behind three Alozie touchdowns
Shenendehowa and Shaker football renewed one of the great rivalries in Section II Friday night in the semi-finals of the Class AA playoff tournament.
cnycentral.com
Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
Person airlifted after Schenectady crash
A person was airlifted Friday morning after a serious crash on Broadway in Schenectady.
albanymagic.com
‘Blood Moon’ to Rise Above the Capital Region November 8th
Yes, Tuesday is Election Day and hopefully this isn’t a bad omen. A rare lunar eclipse known as a ‘blood moon’ will be visible Tuesday. It will also be the last full lunar eclipse for at least three years. The caveat? You’ll have to be awake very...
Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession
A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday.
onekindesign.com
Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs
This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
informnny.com
Wagon rides coming to Holiday Lighted Nights
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday lights are getting set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds this month. The fairgrounds’ second annual Holiday Lighted Nights get going on Nov. 25, running through to the end of December. The attraction consists of nearly two full miles of holiday lights displays – and there are some special dates being added to the calendar.
Schuylerville storms past Fonda in OT thriller
Schuylerville topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 in last year's Section 2 Class C title game. The Black Horses looked to beat the unbeaten Braves in the semifinals on Friday night.
