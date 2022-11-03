Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID
NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19. Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.
US midterms: Five pivotal Senate battlegrounds
The US midterm elections have been seen for much of the year as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, with President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumping amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda.
House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate
(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress. The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate. The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.
