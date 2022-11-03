Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Missouri man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie's murder plot
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis insurance agent has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam pleaded guilty to federal charges in...
wlds.com
Ashland Man Indicted For Illegal Deer Harvesting
An Ashland man is facing up to a decade in prison after violating Illinois conservation law. 60 year old John E. Harris of Ashland was cited by Illinois Conservation Police last Wednesday with 5 counts of unlawful buying, selling, or bartering with a commercial institution for wild game in excess of $300; a Class 3 felony.
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
2 men shot to death inside Bevo home; suspect in custody
ST. LOUIS – Two men were murdered inside a south St. Louis home Saturday evening. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murders took place around 7:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place, located in the Bevo neighborhood. Police claim officers responded...
advantagenews.com
Numerous charges for Alton man
An Alton man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with numerous felonies in a series of incidents that are believed to have started in mid-September. 50-year-old Willie L. Carter is accused of robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and indecent exposure. According to information from the Madison...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man faces multiple charges following alleged home invasion with firearm
A 61-year-old Centralia man is being held in the Marion County Jail following his arrest for multiple offenses including home invasion with a firearm on Saturday. Centralia Police also arrested Roger Carter of North Beech for alleged aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
St. Louis police sue Kim Gardner's office saying evidence from 6,890 drug cases posing health risk in crime lab
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has sued St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office saying she has so many cases backed up that involve drugs as evidence, that it is no longer safe for crime lab workers to operate there. Gardner’s office is refusing...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
1 dead, 2 injured Saturday morning in Belleville triple shooting, suspect taken into custody
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — One woman is dead and two other women are injured in a triple shooting in Belleville, Illinois Saturday morning. According to the Belleville Police Department, police responded at 9:50 a.m. to the 300 block of South Church Street to a woman calling for help. As officers...
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Sentenced to IDOC for String of Power Equipment Thefts, Burglary
A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection to a string of power equipment thefts over the summer. 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street was arrested at his residence without incident on August 19th for theft following an investigation by Jacksonville Police.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
Illinois State Police seeking public assistance in locating wanted Maryville man charged with 1st-degree murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a wanted Maryville man charged with murder. Jermany Rickman, 36, of Maryville, Illinois, was charged on Aug. 26 with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Rickman was charged...
25newsnow.com
State Police arrest 2 youths for threatening violence at Pana HIgh School
PANA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said late Friday they’ve arrested two juveniles for allegedly making a pair of unrelated threats of violence earlier this week at Pana High School. Police said the Christian County State’s Attorney has approved the two to each face a charge of...
capitolwolf.com
2 juveniles arrested in Pana
The Illinois State Police have arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall.
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home
