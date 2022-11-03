Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
fox29.com
Synagogues across N.J. increase security as FBI arrests man for threat
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Synagogues across New Jersey were seeing an increased police presence Friday while the FBI investigated a threat made Thursday. On Friday morning, FBI Newark announced they identified the threat who "…no longer poses a threat to the community." The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey...
fox29.com
Police: Male suspect in Prospect Park burglary of elderly woman arrested in Arizona
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - One of two suspects who, police say, burglarized the home of an 83-year-old grandmother in Prospect Park in September is in police custody. Police say Anthony Miguel was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. Officials say Miguel is facing similar charges in Arizona, and he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania at a date yet to be determined.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Near record heat for November as temperatures soar to almost 80 degrees
PHILADELPHIA - Is it November or June, because temperatures are certainly starting to feel more like summer than fall this weekend!. Put away the jackets, and pull out the shades - FOX 29' Scott Williams says the Philadelphia area could be in store for some record heat over the next few days.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Mild overnight ahead of record-breaking Monday warmth
PHILADELPHIA - The normal high for this time of year is 59 degrees and with the high Sunday reaching 77 degrees, the Delaware Valley is enjoying very pleasant conditions. It is coming to an end soon. Overnight, into Monday, conditions should remain mild, with lows dipping to the mid-60s, and...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Sunday stays warm as scattered showers find their way into weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Another day of warm weather, except this time you may be spending it indoors!. Temperatures will soar into the 70s once again as Sunday's high reach 78 degrees. However, FOX 29's Drew Anderson says that warm weather will be accompanied by some scattered showers for parts of the Delaware Valley.
Comments / 0