Niu Technologies Stock Bullish By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.47% in 5 sessions from $2.62 at 19.47, to $3.13 at 19:23 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Redfin Stock Falls By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid by a staggering 15.55% in 5 sessions from $4.76 at -15.55, to $4.02 at 19:38 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s...
Trip.com Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 22.65% in 10 sessions from $22.83 at 2022-10-28, to $28.00 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.28% to $10,475.25, following the last session’s upward trend. Trip.com’s...
Fortinet Stock Went Down By Over 18% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) dropped by a staggering 18.14% in 5 sessions from $57.1 to $46.74 at 15:52 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.62% to $10,407.41, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Fortinet’s...
USD/CHF Slides By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.5889% for the last session’s close. At 14:20 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.292% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.99 and 1.608% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
USD/CHF Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:22 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $1.00. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.679% up from its 52-week low and 1.725% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Palladium Futures Over 11% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,888.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 778, 99.99% below its average volume of 6217327107.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Platinum (PL) is $960.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 22990, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425641286.19. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CAD Jumps By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 4.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:22 EST on Sunday, 6 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.35. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.808% up from its 52-week low and 3.522% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
NASDAQ 100 Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 6.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 4 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,782.15. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 252276940, 92.13% below its average volume of 3208008701.21. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Corn Futures Bearish By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 14:50 EST on Saturday, 5 November, Corn (ZC) is $680.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 64791, 45.05% below its average volume of 117923.22. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/EUR Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:10 EST on Friday, 4 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.419% up from its 52-week low and 6.474% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
NeuroMetrix Stock Was Up By 12.83% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 12.83% to $1.59 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.41, 84.16% below its 52-week high of $8.90. About NeuroMetrix. NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical...
Insulet Stock Was Up By 23.63% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Insulet (PODD) rising 23.63% to $315.70 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Insulet’s last close was $255.35, 21.38% under its 52-week high of $324.81. About Insulet. Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with...
Exact Sciences Stock Bullish Momentum With A 15.52% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences (EXAS) rising 15.52% to $37.36 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 1.28% to $10,475.25. Exact Sciences’s last close was $32.34, 69.05% under its 52-week high of $104.50. About Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test...
MicroStrategy Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.28% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroStrategy (MSTR) jumping 11.28% to $276.47 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25. MicroStrategy’s last close was $248.44, 72.13% below its 52-week high of $891.38. About MicroStrategy. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy,...
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, U.S. Gold Corp Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.72% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.57, 69.3% below its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ finished with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) sliding 2.19% to...
Silver Futures Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 8.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Sunday, 6 November, Silver (SI) is $20.56. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3996, 99.99% below its average volume of 16929462411.13. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
JD.com Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with JD.com jumping 9.71% to $44.37 on Friday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.28% to $10,475.25, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. JD.com’s...
Freeport Stock 11.55% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Freeport jumping 11.55% to $35.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE rose 1.71% to $14,702.77, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Freeport’s last close...
